$7.50 bet turns into $18k win for Las Vegas local
Rampart Casino officials in Summerlin said that a local won $18,000 off of a $7.50 bet during one January weekend.
Posted at 4:51 PM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 19:51:26-05
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas local is heading back home with some extra cash in their pocket.
A guest at Rampart Casino, who refers to himself as "Ashur" was playing the Dragon Link slots during the weekend. Ashur was playing slots at $7.50 bet.
This was when the Ashur won $18,000 at the Summerlin casino!
