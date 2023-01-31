$7.50 bet turns into $18k win for Las Vegas local

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas local is heading back home with some extra cash in their pocket.

A guest at Rampart Casino, who refers to himself as "Ashur" was playing the Dragon Link slots during the weekend. Ashur was playing slots at $7.50 bet.

This was when the Ashur won $18,000 at the Summerlin casino!

MORE JACKPOTS:

