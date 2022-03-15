3 dead, 1 in critical after string of crashes on Las Vegas valley roads

CLARK COUNTY (KTNV) — Law enforcement in the Las Vegas valley is urging commuters to slow down and drive safely after a series of deadly crashes Monday night — all of them happening in just a few hours.

Things were so bad, authorities say nearly all of the units that investigate deadly crashes were being used.

Fatal crash shuts down traffic at Lake Mead, Rampart in western Las Vegas valley

The string of incidents began around 3:21 p.m. on Monday when a deadly crash shut down a busy intersection.

Las Vegas police say a driver was speeding on Rampart Boulevard. That person tried turning onto Lake Mead Boulevard but hit a median and some light poles.

The driver died at the hospital.

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Camino Al Norte in North Las Vegas

In North Las Vegas around 4:05 p.m., another person died after their motorcycle crashed with an SUV on Camino Al Norte near Lone Mountain Road.

North Las Vegas police tell 13 Action News the SUV was pulling out of the post office near Craig Ranch Park when it happened around.

The rider, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Driver killed in rollover crash on Summerlin Parkway

In Summerlin around 4:46 p.m., one person died after losing control on Summerlin Parkway near Durango Drive.

A pickup truck swerved to avoid crashing into traffic that had slowed down and overcorrected.

The driver was ejected when the truck rolled over.

Police say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.



Bicyclist critically injured in crash on Boulder Highway in Henderson

A cyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a car on Boulder Highway near Sunset in Henderson around 5:32 p.m. Monday.

They don't believe speed or impairment played a role in the crash.

All of these crashes are still being investigated. They come after a deadly weekend on the roads as well.

