Vegas police seek driver that caused power outage; Several serious crashes reported since Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for the driver involved in a crash in the Spring Valley area that caused a power outage. The incident is one of several crashes in the valley since Sunday evening.

Torrey Pines Drive, Oakey Boulevard hit-and-run

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say a car hit a power pole, knocking it down, near Torrey Pines Drive and Oakey Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Sunday then drove off.

Roads in the area were closed overnight as crews worked to remove the pole and lines from the road.

As of 7 a.m., NV Energy has restored power to most people in the area. For power outage updates, visit NVEnergy.com.

Anyone with information contact the police to report tip at 311, 702-828-3111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

Meanwhile, there have been multiple major crashes reported in the valley since Sunday evening.

2 dead in crash involving 2 motorcycles, SUV near Cheyenne, I-15

Two people are dead after a crash around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday near Cheyenne and Mary Dee avenues in east Las Vegas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Noth Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

Serious crash involving motorcycle near Owens Avenue, Nellis Boulevard

A 58-year-old motorcycle rider is recovering from serious injuries after an unrelated crash around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Owens Avenue and Linn Lane, east of Nellis Boulevard, in the northeast part of the valley.

Police say a Honda was making a left turn on Owens when it cross the path of the motorcycle, which was heading east on Owens.

After the crash, police say the Honda driver remained on the scene and passed field sobriety tests.

The rider's injuries were reported to be life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

For real-time traffic updates around the valley 24/7 visit ktnv.com/Traffic.

