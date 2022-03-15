Driver killed in rollover crash on Summerlin Parkway; eastbound lanes closed at Durango

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver was killed in a rollover crash on Summerlin Parkway near Buffalo Drive on Monday afternoon, according to Nevada State Police Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at approximately 4:46 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Summerlin Parkway.

According to a public information officer for the Nevada State Police, the driver of a red Chevrolet pickup was traveling on Summerlin Parkway when they came upon traffic that had slowed. The driver was unable to slow down in time and overcorrected.

The pickup overturned and the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the cab, the spokesperson said.

Arriving medical crews pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

The eastbound lanes of Summerlin Parkway were closed east of Durango Drive. Traffic was being diverted at Rampart Boulevard, 13 Action News was told.

#FASTALERT 6PM, Mar 14 2022

Crash on Summerlin Pkwy Eastbound after Durango Dr

Freeway Closed.

Plan other routes — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) March 15, 2022

Nevada State Police expected the closure to remain in place for at least two to three hours while investigators collect evidence.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area and plan an alternate route.

As of 6:30 p.m. Monday, the rollover crash was among at least three fatal crashes under investigation in the Las Vegas valley. At least one person was killed in a collision at the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Rampart Boulevard in western Las Vegas. In North Las Vegas, police said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Camino Al Norte.

In Henderson, a bicyclist was critically injured in a crash on Boulder Highway Monday evening.