Fatal crash shuts down traffic at Lake Mead, Rampart in western Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fatal crash disrupted traffic at the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Rampart Boulevard on Monday afternoon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

At least two vehicles were involved in the collision, police said. One driver was transported to University Medical Center, where they died from their injuries.

Police did not immediately provide additional information on any other individuals involved or their injuries.

A traffic camera in the area showed significant backups at the intersection. Both directions of traffic on both Lake Mead Blvd. and Rampart Blvd. were shut down as of approximately 4 p.m. Monday, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

The Lake Mead closure was in place between Rampart and Springfield Street, per the RTC.

This is a developing story.

