Fatal crash shuts down traffic on Camino Al Norte in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTNV) — Police in North Las Vegas were investigating a fatal crash on the 4900 block of Camino Al Norte on Monday afternoon, they said.

Camino Al Norte was closed in both directions from La Madre Way to Lone Mountain Road. Drivers were advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route if possible.

The crash happened at approximately 4:05 p.m., when a motorcycle hit a Lincoln SUV as the SUV pulled out of a local post office, police said. The driver of the SUV was turning left to travel southbound on Camino Al Norte, according to police.

Police said the motorcyclist, a man believed to be in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. He had not been publicly identified as of this report.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene of the crash and was cooperating with the investigation, police said.

As of 5:40 p.m. Monday, Camino Al Norte remained closed in both directions between La Madre and Lone Mountain.