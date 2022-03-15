Bicyclist critically injured in crash on Boulder Highway in Henderson

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — One person was critically injured in a collision on Boulder Highway in Henderson on Monday evening, the city's police department said.

The crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle happened at approximately 5:35 p.m. in the area of Sunset Road, police said. The bicyclist was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The northbound lanes of Boulder Highway were closed from Merlayne Drive to Sunset Road, police said. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

Police could not immediately provide an estimated time the closure would end.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said they do not believe speed or impairment were contributing factors in the crash. Police said their investigation was ongoing.

News of the crash comes as three separate fatal crashes were under investigation in the Las Vegas valley on Monday:

