2024 Weather Wrap: Your standout meteorological headlines from this year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As we round out 2024, our weather team here at Channel 13 is taking a look back at the noteworthy meteorological details of this past year.

Top Headline: Extreme heat

Las Vegas had the hottest summer on record this year which included an entire week's worth of days with temperatures over 115 degrees. Typically, we only will see one of those per year. Extreme heat was responsible for breaking 27 daily record high temperatures and we hit the hottest temp ever recorded on July 7th at 120 degrees.

Here's our coverage from that record-shattering day in July:

Las Vegas breaks all-time record high temperature

Non-heat Headlines: Non-soon, California wildfire smoke, and more!

But it wasn't all about the heat this year. We started off 2024 with some powerful wind events and atmospheric rivers that swept through Southern Nevada.

You may remember the end of February, when a powerful wind storm knocked over trees throughout the valley and left thousands without power.

Watch our post-storm coverage analyzing the system here:

Here's why the winds were so exceptional across Southern Nevada this past weekend

One notable day for rain was April 26th, when we had more rain in one day then we typically get in the entire month. Wildfire smoke dominated the skylines in September and a dry stretch broke a record on December 12th as the second longest streak without measurable rainfall in Las Vegas.

Here's what our local National Weather Service tweeted just days before we surpassed the record.

Day 148, give it up for day 148!



Also, record keeping began in 1937, which makes this dry streak even more depressing. https://t.co/U7LccVaNsr pic.twitter.com/ju3uPAtSGd — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 9, 2024

Watch: Our 2024 "Non-Soon" Season

Monsoon or Non-soon? How the 2024 season stacks up so far weather-wise

Climate Trends: Heat is on the menu

Extreme temperatures are projected to worsen in the years to come due to the influence ofclimate change. While day-to-day weather varies and is difficult to predict far in advance, atmospheric scientists project extreme heat patterns to persist due to the influence of greenhouse gas pollution on our climate. In fact, we are wrapping up December with above normal temperatures and are expecting the hottest year on record globally. Extreme heat has secondary impacts including drought, wildfire risks, and believe it or not — increased rainfall and flooding potential — due tohigher evaporation rates in the Pacific.