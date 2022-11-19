2022 Clark County Election results certified

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Commissioners voted to certify the 2022 midterm election results.

“There were no tabulation errors in the 913 precincts,” says Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria. “As the appointed registrar of voters of Clark County, Nevada I do here by certify the Clark County board of commissions that the results of the canvass of this election are deemed certifiable.”

Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria says out of the roughly 680,000 ballots cast there were 629 discrepancies for several reasons, from people leaving voting machines to voting in the wrong precincts. He explained the issues were not enough to impact races.

Next, the results will be sent to the Nevada Secretary of State’s office for certification.

This is the last election for Gloria in his role, the county says he is set to retire.

Meanwhile, in North Las Vegas, the city council approved election results as all while also moving forward with the process to fill a city council seat.

Councilwoman Pamela Goynes Brown was elected mayor and that will leave the Ward 2 city council area vacant.

The city has 30 days to fill the vacancy.

A councilmember application will be posted on the city’s website. People can apply through December 1st.

Current members will interview candidates and eventually vote on a council member.

Pamela Goynes Brown will become mayor on December 1st.

The appointed city council member will take their place at the December 21st meeting.