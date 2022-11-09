City of Las Vegas explains political sign cleanup after Election Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas sent KTNV the city ordinance regarding political signs under their jurisdiction.

Officials said that temporary signs are "not constructed or intended for long term use," and that a limited number of temporary signs are permitted in residential districts.

The following information was provided by the City of Las Vegas.

Maximum area: 16 square feet per sign; not to exceed a maximum total area of 80 square feet for all such signs located on a lot containing a residential use. For all other uses, the maximum total area shall not exceed 128 square feet.

i. Political signs shall be placed only on private property.

ii. Political signs shall be designed and located in such a manner so that such signs do not interfere with or will be confused with a traffic control signal or sign, or obstruct the vision of traffic.

iii. Political signs shall not be placed on any public property or right-of-way or posted on any utility pole or device.

The City continues saying that political signs in excess of 32 square feet require a sign certificate, and illumination of political signs in residential districts is not permitted.

Removal

Officials talked about removal towards the end of the ordinance.

"All political signs that relate to an election shall be removed within 15 days after the election to which they pertain," the City of Las Vegas said. "Signs supporting a candidate who loses a primary election or wins a nonpartisan race in a primary election with more than 50 percent of the vote shall be removed within 15 days of the primary election."