2 years after shooting tragedy, UNLV unveils memorial plans at remembrance event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two years ago, UNLV faced the loss of three professors in a tragic shooting on campus.

Today, their lives were honored with a remembrance event — and plans for a memorial.

KTNV

On Saturday morning, the UNLV community hosted "The Gathering for Remembrance and Healing" event at the Donald C. Moyer Amphitheater. UNLV said that speakers would include President Chris Heavey, joined by students and faculty, as well as musical performances from UNLV's College of Fine Arts members.

KTNV

UNLV also said they assistance from their Counseling and Psychological Services department would be available to anyone in need at the event.

UNLV

Professors Patricia Navarro, Jerry Cha-Jan Chang, and Naoko Takemaru will be remembered through a Healing Garden and December 6 memorial, which UNLV says 'will be constructed in the heart of the campus as a permanent site for reflection."

UNLV

The renderings for these memorials were revealed during the morning's gathering.

For more information on the memorial, recovery programs, and additional events, please visit UNLV Strong.