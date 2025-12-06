Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

2 years after shooting tragedy, UNLV unveils memorial plans at remembrance event

Images of UNLV Healing Garden and December 6 Memorial renderings
KTNV
Images of UNLV Healing Garden and December 6 Memorial renderings
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two years ago, UNLV faced the loss of three professors in a tragic shooting on campus.

Today, their lives were honored with a remembrance event — and plans for a memorial.

2 years after shooting tragedy, UNLV unveils memorial plans at remembrance event

On Saturday morning, the UNLV community hosted "The Gathering for Remembrance and Healing" event at the Donald C. Moyer Amphitheater. UNLV said that speakers would include President Chris Heavey, joined by students and faculty, as well as musical performances from UNLV's College of Fine Arts members.

2 years after shooting tragedy, UNLV unveils memorial plans at remembrance event

UNLV also said they assistance from their Counseling and Psychological Services department would be available to anyone in need at the event.

Images of UNLV Healing Garden and December 6 Memorial renderings

Professors Patricia Navarro, Jerry Cha-Jan Chang, and Naoko Takemaru will be remembered through a Healing Garden and December 6 memorial, which UNLV says 'will be constructed in the heart of the campus as a permanent site for reflection."

Images of UNLV Healing Garden and December 6 Memorial renderings

The renderings for these memorials were revealed during the morning's gathering.

For more information on the memorial, recovery programs, and additional events, please visit UNLV Strong.

Images of UNLV Healing Garden and December 6 Memorial renderings

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team