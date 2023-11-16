13-year-old Henderson girl wearing special gear honoring F1 Driver

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local race fan has a special connection to a Formula One driver. They both were born with a rare disorder.

Anchor Tricia Kean had a chance to speak with this young lady as she showed off some special gear honoring her favorite driver.

AWESOME DRIVER

"It's cool because like, I have the same thing as a lit, awesome race car driver," says Hailey Dawson of Henderson.

She was born with Poland Syndrome. People with the disorder typically have missing or underdeveloped muscles and in Hailey's case, an underdeveloped hand.

The 13-year-old says kids at school sometimes ask questions.

"I tell them that I was born with it and I can't change the way that my hand looks. And sometimes I get stares. But that's okay," says Hailey.

FERNANDO ALONSO

It turns out, Aston Martin Formula One Driver, Fernando Alonso was also born with it. Hailey's mom says the family felt an instant connection to Alonso and are hoping to meet him.

"She's never met anybody with Poland Syndrome that's an adult. She's met a couple other kids, but nobody as an adult," says Yong Dawson.

So in tribute to Alonso, the family commissioned UNLV to make this special hand for Hailey. The lead engineer on the project says from design to assembly, the hand took about two weeks to create.

"Its 3D printed and then for this hand it's just strung up with fishing line. So when she bends her wrist, the fingers close down," says Maria Gerardi, Lead Engineer for Hailey's hand.

ASTON MARTIN

It's complete with the Aston Martin logo and distinct team color.

Hailey says she's excited to support Alonso, who doesn't let his condition stop him from doing incredible things.

"Driving is pretty scary, man. Like, I don't know. It's dangerous," says Hailey.