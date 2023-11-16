Las Vegas Grand Prix ignites interest in Formula 1 sports betting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Grand Prix is attracting fans to sports books, like the SuperBook Westgate Las Vegas ahead of the big race on Saturday at 10 p.m., but the the SuperBook drafted its sheets long before the practice run took off.

“We’re thinking a lot of people are going to come in for long-shots,” said Gordon Prouty, Vice President of Public Relations and Community Affairs at Westgate Resorts. “Fernando Alonso who is 80-1, Carlos Saintz, who has actually won a race this year is 25-1. We expect a lot of money to go on Lewis Hamilton. He’s actually won the F1 championship seven times in the past.”

Prouty said that while the Superbook has written bets for Monaco and Miami in the past, because Formula 1 is in Las Vegas, they expect to take more wagers then ever before on the motorsport. For first-time bettors, he said it’s best to keep things simple.

“If you want to pick a winner, obviously Max Verstappen is a huge favorite,” Prouty said. “Most people are expecting him to win.”

The Superbook also has prop bets on fastest lap, fastest qualifier, and Top 3 and Top 6 podium finishers.