12-year-old child continues to fight for life after being struck by suspected DUI driver

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 12-year-old Cristofer Suarez continues to fight for his life in the intensive care unit, according to a GoFundMe organized by Suarez's family sent to Channel 13 on Monday.

Suarez was struck by a suspected DUI driver, OH' Ryan Brooks, on Friday at around 7:39 a.m., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Department. Suarez was left with life-threatening injuries.

WATCH | What we know about the collision's details

Community reacts to suspected DUI driver hitting 12-year-old walking to school in central Las Vegas valley

Suarez was walking on his way to school when it is believed that 27-year-old OH' Ryan Brooks hit Suarez and drove away, according to police.

Brooks was arrested on DUI and hit-and-run charges.

Brooks is set to appear in court on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

His family has organized a GoFundMe page to help support Cristofer and his family.