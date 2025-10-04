Accused DUI driver makes first court appearance after hit-and-run arrest, striking 12-year-old

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are calling on the community to step up after a 12-year-old boy was hit by a car while walking to school, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

I was in the courtroom this afternoon when the driver arrested in this case faced a judge for the first time.

OH'Ryan Brooks, 27, appeared in court for his first hearing after being arrested Friday on DUI and hit-and-run charges. His bail is now set at $250,000.

"He is a danger to this community and the consequences that the defendant is facing are non-probational," the prosecution said.

Police say Brooks hit the child who was walking to school near Owens Avenue and 21st Street, then drove away, leaving the boy with life-threatening injuries.

This latest incident has escalated the conversation about safe driving in the community and student safety.

"Over the last year we've recorded 119 fatalities related to these collisions... this has to stop. This is going to take a community effort we can't do this alone," a Metro spokesperson said.

According to Metro's weekly action report, the department has seen 31 fatal DUI crashes this year and 22 fatal hit-and-run cases.

While those numbers are down from last year's statistics, police emphasize they will maintain a "zero-tolerance policy" for unsafe driving.

"This is going to take a community effort we can't do this alone," the spokesperson said.

With the ongoing push for safer roads, the city of North Las Vegas is stepping up enforcement. Thanks to a new state grant, the North Las Vegas Police Department plans to increase DUI patrols and set up checkpoints in what they call high-risk areas.

"There's no excuse for driving while you're intoxicated... help us save lives even if it's your own," law enforcement officials said.

Law enforcement and several advocacy groups stress that keeping each other safe on the roads is a shared responsibility.

Brooks' next court appearance is set for Tuesday, October 8.