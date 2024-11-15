One week from Las Vegas Grand Prix, here's what to expect for this year's race

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One week from now, Formula 1 cars will be racing through the streets of Las Vegas for the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Grand Prix is scheduled for November 21 - 23, that's next Thursday - Saturday.

Amid the controversy and local frustration stemming from last year's Grand Prix preparations, the Las Vegas Grand Prix team says they've made several changes.

I spoke with Chris Sanders, who has lived in Las Vegas for 30 years. Has he seen the changes?

"I don’t know. It just seems the same as last year," said Sanders.

Sanders says the F1 event has been hard to navigate.

“It’s tough getting around, no matter what you’re doing, bus, I guess you’d have to bike or e-scooter, that’s it," said Sanders.

Chris wasn't the only person who has shared their concerns.

After the 2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, race officials dealt with negative feedback from locals, including complaints about traffic, construction, ticket prices and more. There were even lawsuits from area businesses, so Las Vegas Grand Prix officials made some big adjustments.

I met with Las Vegas Grand Prix Senior Vice President Lori Nelson-Kraft, who told me they've heard your concerns.

"Again, you learn from the inaugural year, and you evolve it," said Nelson-Kraft.

The changes include an improved construction plan, lower ticket prices, new fan experiences, and even a guide for locals to navigate construction closures.

“We’ve been actively communicating throughout the circuit installation and during race week to really help locals navigate," said Nelson-Kraft.

Despite the traffic flow improvements, more delays are coming with race week next week.

Here is a link to see when warm and hot track closures will occur.

These closures are only active during race week. The site details when warm track closures are in place and the transition to hot track and back to warm track closures. These closures will impact roads in the resort corridor, which are currently open to drive on.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix team did create several documentsshowing everyone how to still enter and exit businesses inside the track path and those that could be impacted by the hot and warm track closures next week.

“There are details on our website on how to enter and exit, so employees and vendors and guests and tenants know how to get in and out," said Nelson-Kraft.

The new ticket options include several ticket specials, three 3-day option packages for less than $1,000, race day tickets for less than $400 and even 1-day tickets for Thursday, where you can watch the first and second practices for $99.

There is also a free Formula 1 fan experience event on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard across from the Wynn.

“There’s really something for everyone, whether you’re a visitor or live here locally," said Nelson-Kraft.

Despite the cheaper prices, Sanders believes many are still priced out.

“If I had won tickets, I would go or like a free event, but for those kind of prices, I would only spend that type of money for like a special game," said Sanders.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix team expects more than 300,000 people to attend this year's event, a number similar to last year's Grand Prix.