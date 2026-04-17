SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another deadly motorcycle crash in the valley is adding to growing concerns about roadway safety and a troubling increase in fatalities.

Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash near the 215 and Decatur area after a motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle incident early Thursday morning.

WATCH | Motorcycle fatality near 215, Decatur adds to rising crash concerns in Las Vegas

Motorcycle fatality near 215 and Decatur adds to rising crash concerns in Las Vegas

According to authorities, the crash happened just after 6 a.m. on eastbound 215, just east of Decatur. The rider, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene. Several lanes were shut down for hours while troopers investigated.

The incident marks more than a dozen fatal motorcycle crashes in Las Vegas so far this year, according to state officials.

Traffic Motorcyclist dead after crash on the freeway in southwest valley KTNV Staff

Some local drivers say what they are seeing on the roads has made crashes like this feel increasingly common.

“I can be driving and they’ll just jump right in front of me and I’ll have to do an abrupt stop and I don’t like that,” said southwest Las Vegas resident Ciara Reese.

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Another driver said the risks are too high.

“I wouldn’t ride in this town…too many crazy people,” said Chuck Whartenby.

Motorcycle safety experts say many crashes can be prevented with proper preparation and awareness on the road.

Harley-Davidson riding instructor Marco Alvarado said many riders fail to properly prepare before getting on the road.

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“Not preparing themselves for their ride or not understanding where they are going and the traffic that is happening at the time they are riding,” Alvarado said.

He added that riders should focus on three key safety steps: ride defensively, stay visible, and remain aware of surroundings.

“A lot of accidents can simply be avoided by following the rules of the road,” he said.

Experts also stress that riders should wear proper gear, anticipate driver behavior, and never assume they have been seen.

Southwest Las Vegas Widow talks motorcycle safety 1 year after fatal crash in southwest Las Vegas Shakeria Hawkins

While riders are urged to take precautions, safety advocates also emphasize the role of drivers, especially during busy commute hours when motorcycles may be harder to see.

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As the investigation continues, advocates say awareness and education remain key tools in preventing future tragedies.

For drivers like Whartenby, concern remains high.

“I see a lot of good and safe riders and then I see a lot of other people on street bikes that just don’t care,” he said.

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