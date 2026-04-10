SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS — A southwest Las Vegas woman is honoring her husband’s memory, one year after he was killed in a crash, by speaking out about motorcycle safety and urging drivers to be more aware on the road.

At the intersection of West Russell Road and South Lindell Road, a banner now stands as a powerful reminder of a life lost.

Kelly Dodder returned to the spot where her husband, 37-year-old Jordon Dodder, was killed after a driver failed to stop at a posted stop sign.

WATCH | Kelly Dodder talks motorcycle safety 1 year after fatal crash in southwest Las Vegas

Widow speaks out on motorcycle safety one year after deadly crash in southwest Las Vegas

“He kissed me goodbye and told me he loved me, and 15 minutes later, he was killed on this very road,” Kelly Dodder said. Now, one year later, she’s turning her grief into a message for drivers across the valley.

“It’s really important for me to keep his name alive and keep people talking about what needs to change,” she said. Dodder says her husband loved riding his motorcycle and believes riders deserve more awareness and respect on the road.

This isn't the first time Dodder has shared her husband's story. Last November, Channel 13 spoke with her at a World Day of Remembrance event for road traffic victims.

Local News Las Vegas observes World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims Jhovani Carrillo

“Motorcyclists have a right to be on the road. My husband loved riding, it gave him freedom,” she said. Her message comes as motorcycle fatalities continue to rise in Clark County. According to the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, motorcycle deaths are already on par with last year, with 17 reported so far in 2026.

Traffic safety advocates say one of the leading causes of deadly motorcycle crashes is drivers failing to yield.

“Someone made the choice not to stop coming into an intersection like this. There’s no way they didn’t see him,” said traffic safety advocate Erin Breen. Data shows roughly 60 percent of fatal crashes happen when a driver turns into a motorcyclist’s path or pulls out in front of them.

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Breen says motorcycles are the only category where fatalities are not improving compared to other road users.

“Motorcycles are the only category where we’re not seeing improvement, and that’s concerning,” Breen said.

For Dodder, the statistics are deeply personal. Her husband was a father of four, and his loss has left a lasting impact on their family.

Now, she’s using her voice to push for change, encouraging drivers to slow down, pay attention, and look twice for motorcyclists.

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“It shouldn’t be a widow standing in front of a camera saying ‘do better.’ It should be everyone getting in their car saying, ‘today, I’m going to drive safe,’” she said.

As more people take to the roads, especially in growing areas like southwest Las Vegas, advocates say awareness and caution behind the wheel could save lives.

If you have concerns about happenings in southwest Las Vegas, reach out to Shakeria at Shakeria.Hawkins@ktnv.com, or by clicking the banner below.