Las Vegas observes World Day of Remembrance for road traffic victims as families call for safer roads

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County and PedSafe Vegas hosted a World Day of Remembrance Ceremony in the rotunda of the Clark County Government Center on Monday from 5 to 6 p.m. The ceremony honored those who have lost their lives or been impacted by roadway crashes.

WATCH | Inside the Day of Remembrance Ceremony

Las Vegas observes World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

"I'm humbled to be hosting the World Day of Remembrance Ceremony at the Clark County Government Center," Naft said. "This Ceremony is a powerful opportunity to reflect on the victims of traffic crashes and to support the families forever changed by the loss of their loved ones. As we honor the many lives cut too short, we renew our commitment to creating safer streets and building a community where everyone can travel without fear."

The ceremony included lighting luminaries for each crash victim whose life was lost in the past two years.

Kelly Dodder lost her husband, 37-year-old Jordon, when he was riding his motorcycle to work on the morning of April 9. Police say a driver ran through a stop sign near Russell and Lindell, hitting Jordon. He died at the scene.

"It doesn't have to happen. None of this had to happen," Dodder said.

The tragedy has left Dodder working to explain to her 3-year-old daughter why her father isn't coming home.

"We are struggling. We have a 3-year-old daughter who asks about her dad all the time. It's hard to explain to her why he's not there anymore," Dodder said.

Nakia Darby's best friend also lost a child in a traffic crash. Five-year-old Kamari Wolfe was hit and killed during morning drop-off at his school in October 2023. Police say a drunk driver attempted to pass two stopped cars when he drove into incoming traffic, striking the 5-year-old as he stepped outside his mother's car.

"He lit up the room every time he came in, you knew KK was there," Darby said.

According to the most recent data from the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, 309 people have died on Nevada roadways this year, down nearly 8% from the previous year. Of those fatalities, 193 happened in the Las Vegas valley.

Despite the decrease, officials say it's still too many families left grieving.

"It's heartbreaking as a city to have to live in an environment where this is happening all the time," Dodder said.

PedSafe Vegas says World Day of Remembrance is a vital platform for governments and road safety advocates to highlight the severity of road-related casualties.

"World Day of Remembrance is a reminder that every crash statistic represents a real person whose life was cut short," said Erin Breen, Director of the UNLV Transportation Research Center. "At PedSafe Vegas, we honor the lives lost by continuing to advocate for safer streets, better road design, and a community that values life. No one should die simply trying to get where they're going."

Though these two families lost loved ones in separate crashes, their tragedies have brought them together. Now they're sharing their stories in the hope that drivers will think twice, make safer choices, and help prevent another family from going through the same unimaginable heartbreak.

"Go slower, and just take the extra time to pay attention. That's all it takes, it's 2 extra seconds. Two extra seconds to pay attention to what you are doing," Dodder said.

"Make sure you drive safe with a heart," Darby said.

As the number of tragedies continues to rise across the valley, the community is also calling on lawmakers to help make roads safer for everyone.

