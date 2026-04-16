Motorcyclist dead after crash on the freeway in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are responding to a crash in the southwest valley Thursday morning that has left a motorcyclist dead.

It happened just after 6 a.m. on the 215 eastbound just east of south Decatur Boulevard, according to Nevada Highway Patrol, a division of Nevada State Police.

The crash involved a single motorcycle and one man has been confirmed dead at the scene, according to NSP.

Two eastbound travel lanes of the 215 are closed in the area as authorities investigate. Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution when traveling in the area.

Further information will be provided following the preliminary investigation.

