'It's really concerning': Neighbors shaken after officer shot, 2 found dead in Spring Valley neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Residents of a quiet, gated Spring Valley community in southwest Las Vegas are trying to make sense of a chaotic early-morning incident that left two people dead and a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer shot.

WATCH | Southwest Las Vegas reporter Shakeria Hawkins went to the neighborhood to hear from residents:

Neighbors shaken after officer shot, 2 found dead in Spring Valley neighborhood

"I've been living here nine years, and I can describe this neighborhood as safe," neighbor Franklyn Bishop said.

That sense of safety was shattered just after midnight Monday when LVMPD responded to a 911 call from the neighborhood in the 4500 block of Pigeon Point Court, near the intersection of Peace Way.

"LVMPD communications received a phone call from a female, who stated she was being chased around a residence by a male who had a blowtorch and was attempting to set her on fire," LVMPD's Adam Seely said.

When officers arrived, police say the man was also trying to set the home on fire and officers went inside. One officer was shot, and SWAT and crisis negotiators were also called in.

WATCH the full press briefing here:

FULL BRIEFING: Two dead, officer hospitalized after overnight Spring Valley shooting

"One of our officers was struck by gunfire, and an LVMPD officer did return fire," Seely said.

For neighbors, it was hard to reconcile the chaos with the community they know.

A neighbor who identified himself only as Chris said he learned about the incident through phone alerts.

"I did get alerts on my phone that two people were killed and a cop was shot," Chris said.

Chris said he had seen the family involved but did not know them well.

"Peaceful and nice family," Chris said.

Police say they found the male suspect and a female juvenile inside the home with apparent gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman also made it out of the home and was taken to a hospital.

The officer who was shot was taken to UMC and is in stable condition. It is the 10th officer-involved shooting investigated by Metro so far this year and comes less than a week after Officer Austin Abdelnabi was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Bishop said the incident is a reminder of how quickly a crisis can hit close to home.

"I'm glad the officer is going to be okay. You know, it's really concerning," Bishop said. "We live in tough times these days. We need to all come together as a community."

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