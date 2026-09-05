North Las Vegas police received 50 calls involving short-term rentals over roughly 18 months, data shows

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Short-term rentals continue to grow across the Las Vegas valley — and so do the questions surrounding them. In North Las Vegas, police data offers a closer look at how often those properties generate calls for service.

From 2025 through part of August 2026, North Las Vegas police received a total of 50 calls involving short-term rentals in the city. Most were noise complaints. To put that in perspective, there are roughly 230 active short-term rentals in North Las Vegas — meaning there was roughly one call for every four and a half rentals over more than a year and a half.

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2 of those calls were for alleged shootings. Police say one of those shooting calls was later determined to be unfounded.

It is important to note that these are calls for service and do not necessarily mean a violation or crime was committed.

The data comes as short-term rentals have drawn increased scrutiny across the valley. Earlier this week, an 18-year-old was shot and killed during a house party at a short-term rental in southwest Las Vegas.

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For Joshua Beattie, who has lived next to a short-term rental in North Las Vegas for more than a year, the numbers do not fully capture his experience.

"Yeah, we saw them renovate the whole thing," Beattie said.

He described his time living next to the rental as difficult.

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"Very, very negative. The people that come in and out are usually very loud. They'll throw trash out on the street," Beattie said.

Beattie said the disruptions affect his entire household.

"My babies get woken up constantly," Beattie said.

He said he would like to see the rentals removed from residential neighborhoods entirely.

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"I would like to see them abolished. I don't see how they fit into our area," Beattie said.

Beattie also called for stricter oversight, particularly of investment-owned properties.

"At the very least to see them take more action and be more strict. It's more investors that own this. It's not a single person that owns this," Beattie said.

Multiple short-term rentals in North Las Vegas are owned by the same company and have had several complaints filed against them. Some properties have even been cited.

If you live next to a short-term rental that is being too noisy, the city says you can report it by calling 311. A police officer will be sent to the home when available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.