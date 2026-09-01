LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are still searching for the gunman wanted in a deadly shooting at an Airbnb rental property during a house party early Sunday morning that left an 18-year-old dead.

Now, neighbors in a southwest Las Vegas community are demanding changes to short-term rental policies after gunfire shattered their sense of safety and damaged property in the neighborhood.

WATCH | Adriana Gonzalez-Chavez went to the neighborhood and heard from concerned residents:

Neighbors want Airbnb policy changes after deadly southwest Las Vegas house party shooting

Dzale Murrel was identified as the man who was shot and killed Sunday morning.

Residents who live on Atascadero Creek Court said they woke up to find bullet holes in their cars after shots were fired during the party. Because the investigation remains ongoing, some neighbors asked to remain anonymous while sharing what they experienced.

“One of our cameras went off, and they were in our yard,” one resident said. “I army crawled back trying to get to my husband while he was already on the phone.”

Neighbors said the violence has left many families shaken, with some now considering moving out of the area.

“It made all of us feel very unsafe,” another resident said. “This is not the first time that there’s been an altercation at this Airbnb.”

Other people in the neighborhood said they believe short-term rentals have become an ongoing issue in the community.

“The Airbnb always seems to be the problem in the neighborhood,” resident Francine Hernandez said.

Another neighbor, Kevin Do, questioned how the rental was allowed to operate in the area.

“Yeah, I don’t know how they got an Airbnb here,” Do said. “I have no idea.”

Channel 13 reached out to Airbnb asking about renter and neighborhood safety policies. In a statement, the company said:

“Airbnb has a strict ban on disruptive parties. We’ve suspended the listing, as well as the booking guest’s account, and stand ready to support the Las Vegas Metro Police Department in their investigation.”

The homeowner declined to comment on the incident. Channel 13 also reached out to the neighborhood HOA but has not yet received a response.

As the investigation continues, neighbors said they want to see short-term rentals removed from residential communities altogether.

“Move it out of our neighborhoods,” one resident said. “We as a neighborhood don’t want them here. We’ve had damage to our cars, our personal property. Enough is enough.”

Neighbors said they believe more needs to be done to keep teenagers safe and prevent future parties from turning deadly.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

WATCH | Full preliminary press briefing from LVMPD after the shooting: