NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas city leaders are taking the first steps toward a new 20-year master plan that could shape what the city looks like through 2055.

On Thursday, city leaders will discuss the 2055 Master Plan, a blueprint of what they envision the city could look like over the next 20 years.

North Las Vegas reporter Jhovani Carrillo talked to residents about the top concerns they want to see addressed:

North Las Vegas begins planning process for 2055 master plan to shape city's next 20 years

The new plan will replace the city's 2006 master plan, which focused on population growth, new housing communities, businesses, parks, and transportation. Since then, growth has played out across North Las Vegas, with new neighborhoods — including a 1,500-home community just off Losee and the 215 — and a new shopping center in the Hylo Park area.

Brandon Lafayette has called North Las Vegas home for the past 10 years and has had a front-row seat to some of the city's transformation.

"They're making slow progress," Lafayette said.

Lafayette hopes the city continues to build on business opportunities.

"Just focusing on small businesses in general, and if not small businesses, we need to have more access to jobs," Lafayette said.

Lafayette would also like the city to invest more in roads and the homeless community — something Shanee Berrien agrees with.

"Nevada could benefit from having more areas for that specific need," Berrien said.

Berrien told me she would also like to see additional homes, including more affordable housing.

"Your rent is so high, it's not for your average student or newlywed couple. It's very expensive, so my recommendation would be to invest in some of the more urban areas," Berrien said.

For residents like Lafayette, the message is straightforward.

"Keep on building up," Lafayette said.

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