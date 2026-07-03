NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ground has broken on a new housing development in North Las Vegas that will transform nearly 500 acres of open land near Losee Road and 215 into more than 1,500 homes.

The Sandstone community will feature two-story townhomes and single-family houses. Jim McDade, division president for KB Homes Las Vegas, said starting prices will be in the low $300,000s.

"Rising tides raise all ships. We think it's going to be the best thing for all that retail near north 5th and Losee. We are building out the overpass as part of the development, so we really think we are a benefit to the neighborhood," McDade said.

WATCH | Ground breaks on Sandstone community in North Las Vegas with more than 1,500 homes planned

Ground breaks on Sandstone community in North Las Vegas with more than 1,500 homes planned

Models are already under construction, with a grand opening planned for September. McDade said the first residents are expected to move in November or December of this year.

"Yeah, it's exciting, you know, the models are already under construction. We are going to grand open this September. The first residents will start moving in November-December of this year," McDade said.

McDade said buyers will have the opportunity to personalize their homes.

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"They can put in as little or as much as they want that meets their needs as far as style and also for what they can afford," McDade said.

North Las Vegas local Cassandra Thomas said the new development is a welcome addition to the area.

"I think that's nice because people need places where they can live," Thomas said.

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Just a five minute drive from the Sandstone community, a new Smith's Marketplace grocery store is also in the works. The $36 million store is expected to be complete by 2027 and will become the 48th Smith's location in the state.

Thomas said she is looking forward to having a new place to shop nearby.

"We always need grocery stores," Thomas said.

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Thomas is already thinking about what could come next for the area.

"I feel like they need a mall back here. Why should we go rushing up that way to a mall when it should be back here because it has so many developments?" Thomas said.

Those interested in the Sandstone community can contact KB Homes for more information.

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