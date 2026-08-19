New El Super grocery store coming to North Las Vegas near Craig and MLK

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new grocery store is expected to bring jobs and more shopping options to North Las Vegas when it opens next month.

El Super is set to open a new location near Craig Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard. The 32,000-square-foot store will be the fifth El Super location in the Las Vegas Valley and is expected to bring close to 120 jobs to the area.

The store will feature a bakery, a meat department, and a produce section.

North Las Vegas reporter Jhovani Carrillo has the reaction from community members:

New El Super grocery store opening soon in North Las Vegas

Local resident Rajaee Harris said the growing population in the area makes new grocery options necessary.

"We need more in the community, because there's a lot more people coming to Las Vegas," Harris said.

Harris also said the new store will help shoppers stretch their budgets as many families continue to feel the pressure of rising costs.

"It's more feasible. They are looking for bargains," Harris said.

Having multiple stores nearby also means shoppers will have more flexibility when searching for specific products.

"Can't find certain products in one store, so at another store, you can probs find what you are looking for," Harris said.

El Super is one of several new grocery stores coming to North Las Vegas. A new Smith's Marketplace opened near Tule Springs Parkway in July, and a Cardenas Market in the Hylo Park shopping center was completed at the beginning of this month.

The new El Super is set to open in September.

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