NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With triple-digit temperatures settling into Southern Nevada, many residents are relying on their air conditioners to escape the heat.

But that relief could sometimes come with a higher price.

WATCH | Jhovani Carrillo heard from locals on how they stay cool, plus a local HVAC company on tips for homeowners:

How to keep your home cool without skyrocketing energy bills during triple-digit heat

Dalton Gates, owner of Mr. Gates Heating and Cooling, said homeowners can keep their homes cool while avoiding unnecessary energy costs by making a few simple adjustments.

One of the most important steps is keeping up with routine maintenance.

"Your filters, that's a big one," Gates said. "Even something as simple as closing your blinds. You don't want to block any of your return or supply vents."

Gates said homeowners should also avoid turning their air conditioner off completely or dramatically increasing the thermostat when they leave the house.

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"When you come home and slam the A/C down, it'll be running for two or three hours straight," Gates said. "It's trying to cool off the furniture, the walls, the flooring. You want to avoid that."

Instead, he recommends keeping your thermostat within a consistent range.

Many North Las Vegas residents said that they keep their thermostat at a set temperature, which they said helps keep their house cool and costs low.

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“That helps; I can keep it at a certain temp throughout the house, but if I want it a little colder, I just go in my room and turn on my portable air conditioner,” Eric Hall said.

“Yeah, it does. We do put our A/C, but we have it timed,” Jessie Sanchez said.

However, both said they also like to go to the park to cool off.

“Stay in the shade, waiting for the breeze to come," Hall said. "Try to get out really in the morning."

“One of the things that I like to do with my girls is come two to three times a week to the park," Sanchez said. "Splash pads here in Aliante ... I just love taking them out and playing with them out there."

For those who need relief from the heat, the city of North Las Vegas has several cooling centers open to the public.

North Las Vegas cooling station locations:

Alexander Library

1755 W. Alexander Road

702-633-2880

Hours: Monday-Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Neighborhood Recreation Center

1638 N. Bruce Street

702-633-1600

Hours: Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Silver Mesa Recreation Center

4025 Allen Lane

702-633-2550

Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.