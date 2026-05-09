Local HVAC company navigates summer rush and small business challenges in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Las Vegas prepares for its first triple-digit weekend of the year, HVAC companies across the valley are bracing for a surge in service calls.

For one southwest Las Vegas family-owned business, the busy season brings more than just long hours and rising temperatures. Owners Dalton and Tiffany Gates say running a small HVAC company in today’s economy comes with growing financial pressures and increased competition from larger corporations.

“This is actually our first van,” Dalton Gates said while reflecting on how far the company has come.

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The couple started Mr. Gates Heating and Cooling six years ago and now operates the business out of their home in the southwest valley.

“We started the company in 2020. I was working out of a little pickup truck and then felt the need to expand to this one,” Dalton said.

With the help of two technicians, the family-owned company has served hundreds of customers across the Las Vegas Valley. But like many small businesses, they say growth hasn’t always been easy.

“For the first couple of years we didn’t do any marketing, just word of mouth,” Dalton said.

One of the company’s biggest struggles is staffing.

“We try to make sure we’re hiring qualified technicians who can handle the workload," Tiffany said.

The Gates family also says competing with larger corporations can be difficult, especially when it comes to inventory and operating costs.

“The bigger companies can buy more stock and inventory,” Dalton explained. “They have the space and ability to buy in bulk, and we try our best to keep up with that.”

They say rising labor costs, equipment prices, and other business expenses continue to impact small companies across the industry. Still, the Gates family says they work hard to keep prices fair while maintaining quality service for customers.

“Helping locals grow their own businesses instead of bringing in corporations is a big factor in growing the community,” Gates said.

Despite the challenges, Dalton says he hopes to keep the company small, local, and family-focused.

“I’m not shooting to become a corporation,” he said. “I’d rather stay small.”