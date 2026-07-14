HENDERSON (KTNV) — While illegal e-motorcycles continue to be a major issue in the City of Henderson, locals are seeing a change.

Some locals tell me the recent enforcement efforts are helping fix this issue.

WATCH | Here's what one local shared with me about what he's seen recently:

Henderson's e-motorcycle enforcement brings changes, but problems persist in some areas

“It was really bad last year, and I’ve seen less of it ,like I said, in the last few months," said Inspirada community resident Stan Ledbetter.

While Ledbetter has seen a difference, he says it's still bad in west Henderson, specifically in the Inspirada community.

“It’s alive and well out here any time of the day or night," he said. “They get aggressive out here a little bit. You know they’re having fun, but I don’t think they know how dangerous it is.”

Monday night, I saw some popping wheelies and several riding in the community. Ledbetter says some of these riders are causing mayhem in Inspirada.

“They’re wearing the full-on masks; you just see their eyes, that’s about it," he said.

He says more enforcement there would help.

An e-motorcycle crackdown has already been a main focus for the City of Henderson. The city originally passed an ordinance regulating the use of e-bikes in parks and on trails in December 2024, which took effect in May 2025.

However, the city has made several changes to the city code since then, aimed at increasing penalties for illegal e-motorcycle use.

According to Henderson Police, the department ran four separate enforcement campaigns from December 2025 through this June, giving out a total of 122 citations and towing or impounding 66 illegal bikes.

It's a crackdown that comes with education too.

“If the bike doesn’t have pedals and only has foot pegs, it is not a legal e-bike; that is an electric motorcycle. An e-bike must have traditional pedals like a normal bicycle," according to the Henderson Police Department.

HPD has put out several videos, and the department is running educational classes to help teach the difference between e-bikes and e-motorcycles and the safe ways to ride.

Ever since the crackdown started, citations and tows/impounds have decreased through the school year.

Here are the numbers by enforcement campaign:



Dec. 2 - 12, 2025: 97 stops, 47 citations, 50 warnings, 14 e-motorcycles towed/impounded.

March 16 - 21, 2026: 23 stops, 8 citations, 15 warnings.

May 22 - June 4, 2026: 18 citations, 13 towed/impounded e-motorcycles.

June 23 - 26, 2026: 101 stops, 49 citations, 23 parents cited, 39 e-motorcycles towed/impounded

During the enforcement periods, HPD gave out 122 citations and towed/impounded 66 e-motorcycles.

Several locals tell me despite the enforcement periods being active for a different number of days, they were surprised to see December data similar to June data when kids are out for summer break.

Ledbetter says he thinks that's great and he is pushing for more safety.

“I just hope nobody gets hurt, like seriously hurt," Ledbetter said.

Locals tell me they just want to continue to see fewer illegal e-motorcycles to help make our streets safer.