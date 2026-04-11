Las Vegas police arrest third suspect in deadly shooting of 59-year-old man in April

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 59-year-old man earlier this year on Missouri Avenue near Boulder Highway, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police responded to the 5700 block of Missouri Avenue on April 10 after receiving reports about gunshots and a car crash in the area. When officers arrived, they found Victor Powe suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, three men approached Powe while he was sitting in his vehicle and a "brief interaction" occurred before he attempted to drive away as one of the suspects began to shoot Powe. He eventually crashed into a building across the street.

LVMPD announced Tuesday the arrest of 20-year-old Khalil Ratcliff, who is charged with open murder, attempted robbery, discharge of a gun at/into an occupied structure/vehicle and conspiracy to commit robbery. Police said he was extradited from the Santa Clara County Jail on July 30 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

According to an arrest report, Ratcliff allegedly fired two shots into Powe's vehicle after a "set up" robbery during a reported marijuana sale.

Quin'Marion Washington, 18, and Elijah Harris, 19, were both arrested in April and also face charges in connection with the shooting, including open murder, attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

If you have information, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.