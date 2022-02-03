Roaches at Palazzo, plus Little Caesars and two food trucks on Dirty Dining

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This week's Dirty Dining runs the gamut, from a high-end strip hotel to a national pizza chain to some local food trucks.

We begin at the Palazzo hotel on Las Vegas Boulevard. where a prep area was shut down Jan. 18 for a multi-generational cockroach infestation.

Inspectors found most of the roaches under a stove.

Despite recent treatments, the roach issue has persisted and pest control records dating back to July show the facility “did not properly prepare kitchen areas for pest control.”

The prep area was re-inspected on Jan. 20 and received a zero-demerit "A" grade.

A spokesperson for The Venetian Resort sent the following statement:

"The resort took swift corrective action and the health department has already reinspected the area, which received a zero-demerit A grade."

ANOJITOS PUEBLA

Antojitos Puebla, a food truck on East Lake Mead Boulevard near Walnut Road, was shut down Jan. 20 with 54 demerits and the imminent health hazard of gross unsanitary conditions.

There was no water at any sink during active food prep, a repeat violation from a previous inspection.

The truck was using a garden hose to get water from Corona Night Club’s spigot and disposing of wastewater in an unapproved outdoor sewage system.

Food cooked the night prior to the inspection was improperly cooled and had to be thrown out — including chicken, ground meat and cheese, taquitos, salsas and steak.

Cooked meats in the refrigerator were being stored in a trash can, and other meat was stored in black T-shirt bags.

Utensils and equipment in clean storage were dirty with old food.

Equipment was being washed in dirty water.

The person in charge was not knowledgeable about food safety.

Antojitos Puebla re-opened Jan. 27 with a zero-demerit “A” grade.

Owner Claudio Garcia said everything is fixed and fine now, and everyone is doing their job correctly.

XOLO TACO TRUCK

Xolo Taco, a food truck on East Charleston Boulevard near U.S. 95, got a 27-demerit “C” grade on its Jan. 19 inspection.

Violations included wastewater excessively flowing onto the asphalt and no water at sinks.

Beef tripe and salsa had to be thrown out due to unsafe temperatures.

And there was no person in charge at the beginning of the inspection.

Xolo failed its scheduled re-inspection on Jan. 21, when it was shut down with the imminent health hazard of no hot water.

The truck was again re-inspected on Jan. 27 and re-opened with a zero-demerit A grade.

Owner Frederico Tabares said there was a leak in the truck they couldn’t see, which is now fixed. As for food temperatures, he said the tripe was recently cooked and was fine but wasn’t labeled properly. He emphasized that all is good now.

LITTLE CAESARS

Little Caesars Pizza on Twain Avenue and Maryland Parkway was inspected Jan. 20 after a customer complained that employees were not wearing gloves while making pizzas.

Inspectors validated the complaint after seeing an employee put a customer’s pizza into a box with bare hands.

The inspection also resulted in Little Caesars being shut down for the imminent health hazard of no hot water.

Other violations included improper handwashing, no sanitizer set up in buckets or spray bottles, and heavy build-up on the brush used to sweep flour from food contact surfaces.

Walls behind and around shelves were dirty and dusty.

None of the four employees had valid health cards, although two of them had pending appointments.

Little Caesars was re-inspected on Jan. 21 and received a zero-demerit "A" grade.

13 Action News was unable to reach anyone for comment as each time we called, someone hung up on us.

