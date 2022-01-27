Dirty Dining: Crazy Trendy Food truck shut down for imminent health hazards

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Crazy Trendy Food truck, which calls itself the “creator of the longest hot dog in the U.S.,” was shut down with 41 demerits at its Jan. 12 health inspection.

Operated by Los Corrales, the truck sits on Eastern and Owens Avenues.

Inspectors found three imminent health hazards:



Unapproved water source, unapproved method of dumping waste, and gross and unsanitary conditions/excessive demerits.

LAST WEEK'S DIRTY DINING: The Hot Box food truck narrowly escapes shutdown

An employee did not wash hands after coming into the food prep area from outside.

They were using an unapproved water source connected to plumbing coming from a cinder block, and the inspector was not able to verify the source.

Wastewater was plumbed directly into the ground with no verification of where the lines empty out.

Raw chicken was stored above vegetables and other ready-to-eat foods.

There was black mold in one of the coolers and no sanitizer on the truck.

Open windows and a door that was not screened allowed potential entry for pests to access the food prep area, though none were found during the inspection.

And the person in charge was not knowledgeable in food safety.

SNHD Los Corrales

The owner sent the following statement:

“We can confirm the operations of our food truck have been temporarily paused to allow us to perform optimization and technical upgrading work on the gas pipelines, electrical connection, and water valves. It is worth mentioning that many of these works were carried out to make the food truck’s mobility safer and more efficient. These works have already been carried out in an agile and certified manner and we are waiting for the scheduling of a new inspection to obtain a full score that truly reflects our commitment to the care and satisfaction of our valued customers.”

7-Eleven shut down for roach infestation

7-Eleven may offer convenience for a quick snack, but before you grab a hot dog or some taquitos, check out what else you may encounter.

7-Eleven is a multiple-time repeat offender with numerous locations appearing on Dirty Dining.

This time, it’s the store on Lamb Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

A large area inside that store was cordoned off with caution tape after inspectors shut it down on Jan. 14 for an imminent health hazard.

SNHD 7-Eleven Food Store #16896 Deli

Multi-generational cockroaches infested the facility, specifically under the three-compartment sink, in the snack bar area and behind soda machines where chips are stored.

All taquitos and hot dogs had to be thrown out due to unsafe temperatures, as did burritos in the grab-n-go area.

Multiple areas of the store were excessively dirty and soiled with old food.

Floor drains and walls with holes in them were dirty and infested with roaches.

SNHD 7-Eleven Food Store #16896 Deli

The owner did not return a call seeking comment.

Click here to see the health reports for Los Corrales/Crazy Trendy Food.

Click here to see the health reports for 7-Eleven Store #16896 Deli.