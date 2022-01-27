Watch
Local NewsDirty Dining

Actions

Dirty Dining: Crazy Trendy Food truck shut down for imminent health hazards

Plus, 7-Eleven shut down for roach infestation
items.[0].image.alt
SNHD
Los Corrales
IMG_7870.jpg
IMG_7869.jpg
IMG_7867.jpg
IMG_7864.jpg
IMG_7865.jpg
IMG_7866.jpg
IMG_7868.jpg
IMG_7859.jpg
IMG_7860.jpg
IMG_7861.jpg
IMG_7862.jpg
IMG_7863.jpg
IMG_7853.jpg
IMG_7854.jpg
IMG_7855.jpg
IMG_7856.jpg
IMG_7857.jpg
IMG_7858.jpg
IMG_7848.jpg
IMG_7849.jpg
IMG_7850.jpg
IMG_7851.jpg
IMG_7852.jpg
IMG_3978.jpg
IMG_3979.jpg
IMG_3980.jpg
IMG_3983.jpg
IMG_3984.jpg
IMG_3973.jpg
IMG_3974.jpg
IMG_3975.jpg
IMG_3976.jpg
IMG_3977.jpg
IMG_3966.jpg
IMG_3967.jpg
IMG_3970.jpg
IMG_3971.jpg
IMG_3972.jpg
IMG_3891 (2).jpg
IMG_3890 (2).jpg
IMG_3875 (2).jpg
IMG_3873 (2).jpg
IMG_3870 (2).jpg
IMG_3882 (2).jpg
IMG_3879 (2).jpg
IMG_3876 (2).jpg
IMG_3903 (2).jpg
IMG_3899 (2).jpg
IMG_3897 (2).jpg
IMG_3896 (2).jpg
IMG_3895 (2).jpg
IMG_3918 (2).jpg
IMG_3916 (2).jpg
IMG_3915 (2).jpg
IMG_3909 (2).jpg
IMG_3908 (2).jpg
IMG_3906 (2).jpg
IMG_3927 (2).jpg
IMG_3926 (2).jpg
IMG_3921 (2).jpg
IMG_3920 (2).jpg
IMG_3919 (2).jpg
IMG_3931 (2).jpg
Posted at 4:43 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 19:43:22-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Crazy Trendy Food truck, which calls itself the “creator of the longest hot dog in the U.S.,” was shut down with 41 demerits at its Jan. 12 health inspection.

Operated by Los Corrales, the truck sits on Eastern and Owens Avenues.

Inspectors found three imminent health hazards:

  1. Unapproved water source,
  2. unapproved method of dumping waste, and
  3. gross and unsanitary conditions/excessive demerits.

LAST WEEK'S DIRTY DINING: The Hot Box food truck narrowly escapes shutdown

An employee did not wash hands after coming into the food prep area from outside.

They were using an unapproved water source connected to plumbing coming from a cinder block, and the inspector was not able to verify the source.

Wastewater was plumbed directly into the ground with no verification of where the lines empty out.

Raw chicken was stored above vegetables and other ready-to-eat foods.

There was black mold in one of the coolers and no sanitizer on the truck.

Open windows and a door that was not screened allowed potential entry for pests to access the food prep area, though none were found during the inspection.

And the person in charge was not knowledgeable in food safety.

IMG_7869.jpg
Los Corrales

The owner sent the following statement:

“We can confirm the operations of our food truck have been temporarily paused to allow us to perform optimization and technical upgrading work on the gas pipelines, electrical connection, and water valves. It is worth mentioning that many of these works were carried out to make the food truck’s mobility safer and more efficient. These works have already been carried out in an agile and certified manner and we are waiting for the scheduling of a new inspection to obtain a full score that truly reflects our commitment to the care and satisfaction of our valued customers.”

7-Eleven shut down for roach infestation

7-Eleven may offer convenience for a quick snack, but before you grab a hot dog or some taquitos, check out what else you may encounter.

7-Eleven is a multiple-time repeat offender with numerous locations appearing on Dirty Dining.

This time, it’s the store on Lamb Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

A large area inside that store was cordoned off with caution tape after inspectors shut it down on Jan. 14 for an imminent health hazard.

IMG_3931 (2).jpg
7-Eleven Food Store #16896 Deli

Multi-generational cockroaches infested the facility, specifically under the three-compartment sink, in the snack bar area and behind soda machines where chips are stored.

All taquitos and hot dogs had to be thrown out due to unsafe temperatures, as did burritos in the grab-n-go area.

Multiple areas of the store were excessively dirty and soiled with old food.

Floor drains and walls with holes in them were dirty and infested with roaches.

IMG_3909 (2).jpg
7-Eleven Food Store #16896 Deli

The owner did not return a call seeking comment.

Click here to see the health reports for Los Corrales/Crazy Trendy Food.

Click here to see the health reports for 7-Eleven Store #16896 Deli.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH