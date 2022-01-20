Dirty Dining: The Hot Box food truck narrowly escapes shutdown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Hot Box food truck escaped shutdown by just one point when it got a 40-demerit “C” grade on its Jan. 6 inspection.

It was operating on North Hollywood Boulevard, near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Critical violations included improper handwashing and unsafe food temperatures.

Food in the temperature danger zone included chimichangas, chicken tenders and corn dogs, all of which had to be thrown out.

A bottle of condiment cream sat on ready-to-eat lettuce, and an employee’s open bottle of water sat next to an open container of tortilla chips.

They were using a dry wiping cloth to clean the cutting board and open windows were not screened to keep bugs out.

Avocado had been sliced through the produce sticker and had to be thrown out.

Cilantro was stored in a plastic grocery store bag.

The people in charge were not knowledgeable about foodborne illness risk factors.

And clean utensils were stored in a dirty space between the utensil holder and counter.

No one from The Hot Box responded to 13 Action News' requests for comment.

Click here to see the health report for A1 Mobile Catering - The Hot Box.