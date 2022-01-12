Ohjah Japanese Steakhouse on Dirty Dining

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's a place known for gourmet chefs at your dinner table doing tricks with cooking utensils, flipping eggshells into their chefs' hats, and creating fire volcanos out of sizzling onion rings.

Ohjah Japanese Steakhouse is a family favorite in Las Vegas, but one of its locations isn't making the grade.

Ohjah on Decatur Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road got a 21-demerit “C” grade on its Dec. 27 inspection.

Just a few critical and major violations led to that downgrade.

For starters, inspectors saw multiple handwashing violations.

Another critical violation: no hot water, although there was a plumber on-site during the inspection and the proper hot water temperature was restored within 45 minutes.

Three large containers of rice and noodles had to be thrown out due to improper cooling.

Utensils and knife sheaths on teppan carts were dirty with old food, and vent hood filters at teppan tables were dirty with built-up grease.

The manager could not demonstrate knowledge of foodborne illness risk factors.

And there was mold in the ice machine chute.

No one from Ohjah returned our call for comment.

