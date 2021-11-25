Konbea Belt Sushi becomes a Dirty Dining repeat offender

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Konbea Belt Sushi, on Spring Mountain Road between Jones Blvd. and Lindell Rd., is a Dirty Dining repeat offender.

The restaurant has now been on Dirty Dining twice this year.

Inspectors visited Konbea on Nov. 10 to follow up on a complaint.

A customer wrote: "The conveyor belt was moving super slow. The fish off of it was warm. My husband spit out his roll. We both tried the tuna nigiri. Mine was cooler but was not good. We did not eat and left without continuing our meal. I'm concerned I may get sick."

During the complaint investigation, operation of the sushi conveyor belt was discussed.

The report says the system allows for food to be at room temperature for up to 90 minutes. At the 90-minute time, microchips in plates ensure the food is automatically removed from the conveyor belt.

"The food may have warmed up while on the conveyor belt, but was on ‘Time as a Public Health Control’ and did not pose a danger to health," the inspector wrote.

As a result, the complaint was found to be invalid/unsubstantiated.

However, while at the restaurant, the Health District conducted a full inspection, which left Konbea with a 20-demerit "B" grade — the highest for all inspected restaurants from that week.

One food handler touched mochi ice cream with bare hands and another garnished cooked beef with onions — also with bare hands. Both food items had to be thrown out. The inspector also noted that:

Employee cookies and an open employee drink were sitting on the make table cutting board.

Several containers stored as clean were dirty with old food.

There was no sanitizer in the dish machine, the bucket on the hot line or the in-use wiping cloths.

A banana had been sliced right through the peel and sticker.

There was no designated person in charge at the beginning of the inspection.

And floors under deep fryers and behind equipment, as well as the fryers themselves, were heavily dirty.

Konbea was back to a zero-demerit "A" grade on Nov. 17. Owner Marie Park did not return our messages seeking comment.

