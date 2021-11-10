Carefree Catering food truck on Dirty Dining

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Our local construction workers count on lunch trucks to serve them on-site as they take brief breaks during busy days.

But one repeat offender has repeatedly endangered workers’ health at a Summerlin-area housing development.

Carefree Catering has been on Dirty Dining multiple times with multiple trucks.

This time, it’s the company’s #12 truck with a 36-demerit “C” grade on its Oct. 27 inspection at the construction site near Sky Vista Drive and Far Hills Avenue.

It was a joint inspection with the City of Las Vegas Fire Department as the truck was operating in the City’s jurisdiction without a business license or fire inspection permit.

The food violations begin with a food handler preparing a customer’s torta with bare hands. That lunch went into the trash thanks to inspectors' oversight.

Jalapenos were in direct contact with a dirty wiping cloth used to clean the grill. Those went into the trash as well.

Cut tomatoes and cheese in the cooler were both thrown out due to unsafe temperatures.

Cooked chicken was stacked on beef without a barrier in the steam table.

There was no sanitizer whatsoever on the truck. The operator told inspectors they ran out of chlorine in the morning but kept operating anyway.

The only handwash sink was blocked by food equipment.

Flies buzzed around inside the truck as the service windows were propped open and not self-closing.

Partially frozen raw chicken was thawing on a food storage shelf at room temperature.

Due to “routine non-compliance" Carefree Catering has to enter the Health District’s administrative process and being intervention training.

The food truck operator’s last appearance on Dirty Dining was at the same construction site on June 4 when it was shut down with 41 demerits and three imminent health hazards: gross unsanitary conditions, improper sewage disposal and inadequate refrigeration.

We left a voicemail and sent a text to the owner requesting a comment, but she did not respond.

The truck was re-inspected on Nov. 2 and received a 3-demerit "A" grade.

Click here to see the health report for Carefree Catering #12.

