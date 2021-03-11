Repeat offender Ru Yi Noodle House lands on Dirty Dining

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ru Yi Noodle House on Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue is now a three-time repeat offender and this visit marks the seventh time Dirty Dining has been at Hawaiian Marketplace.

In 2015, 2018 and recently, on Feb. 23, Ru Yi was shut down for a multi-generational cockroach infestation.

It also got 33 demerits for other violations that mirror the past, like severe food and grease buildup on just about everything from the food processor, deli slicer and wok station to cutting boards, pans and knives in clean storage.

When we last reported on Ru Yi in 2018, the restaurant was placed on increased inspection frequency.

It seems they’ve slipped back into old, bad habits.

The day after they were shut down by the Health District, they re-opened without permission and were shut down all over again.

On Feb. 24, inspectors found they’d removed the Health District's closure sign and posted their own, saying “Closed for hygiene" but employees were cooking and serving customers.

That cost them a second $1,400 closure fee.

Ru Yi owner Pan De Xiang said the place was only a "little bit dirty" and all the bugs were dead. But inspectors found cockroach feces and live roaches throughout the kitchen: inside the make table, in boxes of dried chilies and packaged noodles, inside a clean pot, even in a refrigerator.

Xiang said that particular refrigerator was not in use and conditions on inspection day stemmed from a three-month closure due to the pandemic.

Ru Yi's last professional pest control service was in September 2020.

Xiang says the restaurant is very clean now, emphasizing that they clean every day.

Inspectors say Ru Yi “lacks a regular and approved cleaning schedule” as evidenced by grease and dirt everywhere and heavily soiled drains.

The Health District even photographed soap dispensers and light switches that were black with grime.

Other violations included improper handwashing where a food handler closed the front door and rinsed for a few seconds with water and no soap.

There were unidentifiable black particles and old food in spices and sauces on the hot line and expired eggs in the fridge with sell-by dates going back to Jan. 21.

Old chicken juice sat in make table containers, a dirty bin of old broccoli sat on top of onions and scoops with dirty handles sat in baking soda, potato starch and flour.

They were washing dishes in the prep sink with laundry soap and there was no soap at hand sinks.

Despite all that, Ru Yi re-opened Feb. 26 with a three-demerit "A" grade.

********************

IHOP on Tropicana Avenue and Pecos Road was shut down Feb. 22 after inspectors received and verified a complaint about no hot water.

It also got 24 demerits and employees had to throw out all the food they were preparing as it was done in the midst of an imminent health hazard.

Inspectors also found food equipment and plastic food storage bottles on a rack in the employee restroom, a container of poblano flavoring in the fridge that expired Jan. 21 and excessively dirty floors, walls, and plumbing equipment.

IHOP reopened Feb. 25 with a zero-demerit "A" grade.

A manager said they had no comment on the closure.

********************

Denny’s on Las Vegas Boulevard and Main Street was shut down Feb. 24 for sewage overflowing from a grease trap outside the facility.

Inspectors also saw a food handler use a cutting knife wet with chlorine sanitizer to cut cooked fried chicken. That was thrown out before it could be served to customers.

Denny's was able to reopen later the same day with a zero demerit "A" grade.

A Denny's spokesperson sent the following statement:

"During a Health Inspection performed on February 24, 2021 at 1822 S. Las Vegas Blvd., waste water was found outside near the grease receptor and water drain areas. The unit was immediately closed to remediate this issue. Later in the day a reinspection was performed by the Health Department where the unit was approved to reopen, and receiving an ‘A’ rating. Unit management and crew are apprised of the issue and have reviewed proper procedures to ensure this doesn’t happen again. We apologize to our guests for any inconvenience this temporary closing has caused, and welcome them back."

********************

Konbea Belt Sushi on Spring Mountain and Lindell roads was shut down on Feb. 25 for no hot water.

Inspectors also found employee medication stored over customer utensils and next to the belt sushi line.

And there was pink slime in the ice machine.

Konbea was reinspected on Feb. 26 and received a zero demerit "A" grade.

The owner said the hot water issue was not a big deal and only affected one of their tanks, which they replaced right away, enabling them to reopen the following day.

