Menu

Watch
Local NewsDirty Dining

Actions

Repeat offender Ru Yi Noodle House lands on Dirty Dining

Plus, imminent health hazards at IHOP and Denny's
items.[0].videoTitle
Ru Yi Noodle House on Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue is now a three-time repeat offender and this visit marks the seventh time Dirty Dining has been at Hawaiian Marketplace.
dd ru yi.jpg
IMG_5552.jpg
IMG_5554.jpg
IMG_5555.jpg
IMG_5556.jpg
IMG_5559.jpg
IMG_5561.jpg
IMG_5562.jpg
IMG_5563.jpg
IMG_5565.jpg
IMG_5567.jpg
IMG_5568.jpg
IMG_5571.jpg
IMG_5573.jpg
IMG_5574.jpg
IMG_5575.jpg
IMG_5576.jpg
IMG_5577.jpg
IMG_5584.jpg
IMG_5578.jpg
IMG_5579.jpg
IMG_5580.jpg
IMG_5581.jpg
IMG_5582.jpg
IMG_5583.jpg
IMG_5585.jpg
IMG_5590.jpg
IMG_5591.jpg
IMG_5592.jpg
IMG_5600.jpg
IMG_5601.jpg
IMG_5602.jpg
IMG_5603.jpg
IMG_5605.jpg
IMG_5608.jpg
IMG_5610.jpg
IMG_5611.jpg
IMG_5612.jpg
IMG_5615.jpg
IMG_5617.jpg
IMG_5618.jpg
IMG_5619.jpg
IMG_5620.jpg
IMG_5621.jpg
IMG_5622.jpg
IMG_5623.jpg
IMG_5624.jpg
IMG_5625.jpg
IMG_5626.jpg
IMG_5627.jpg
IMG_5630.jpg
IMG_5633.jpg
IMG_5635.jpg
IMG_5638.jpg
IMG_5639.jpg
IMG_5641.jpg
IMG_5644.jpg
IMG_5645.jpg
IMG_5646.jpg
IMG_5648.jpg
IMG_5649.jpg
IMG_5655.jpg
IMG_5657.jpg
IMG_5660.jpg
IMG_5661.jpg
IMG_5664.jpg
IMG_5669.jpg
IMG_5666.jpg
IMG_5677.jpg
IMG_5679.jpg
IMG_5716.jpg
IMG_5718.jpg
IMG_0178.jpg
IMG_0180.jpg
IMG_0182.jpg
IMG_0211.jpg
IMG_0184.jpg
IMG_0186.jpg
IMG_0187.jpg
IMG_0188.jpg
IMG_0190.jpg
IMG_0191.jpg
IMG_0193.jpg
IMG_0195.jpg
IMG_0205.jpg
IMG_0208.jpg
IMG_0209.jpg
IMG_0212.jpg
IMG_0214.jpg
IMG_0215.jpg
IMG_0216.jpg
IMG_0218.jpg
IMG_0219.jpg
IMG_0220.jpg
IMG_0221.jpg
IMG_0222.jpg
IMG_0224.jpg
IMG_0227.jpg
IMG_0228.jpg
IMG_0229.jpg
IMG_0231.jpg
IMG_5983.jpg
IMG_5984.jpg
IMG_5987.jpg
IMG_5998.jpg
IMG_5999.jpg
IMG_6002.jpg
IMG_6012.jpg
IMG_6013.jpg
IMG_6014.jpg
IMG_6015.jpg
IMG_4452.jpg
IMG_4453.jpg
IMG_4454.jpg
IMG_4455.jpg
IMG_4456.jpg
IMG_4458.jpg
IMG_4459.jpg
IMG_4461.jpg
IMG_4464.jpg
IMG_4468.jpg
IMG_4469.jpg
IMG_4482.jpg
IMG_4484.jpg
IMG_4487.jpg
IMG_4491.jpg
IMG_4493.jpg
IMG_4494.jpg
IMG_4497.jpg
IMG_4498.jpg
IMG_4500.jpg
IMG_4501.jpg
IMG_4504.jpg
IMG_4510.jpg
IMG_4511.jpg
IMG_4519.jpg
IMG_4522.jpg
IMG_4527.jpg
IMG_4528.jpg
Posted at 8:59 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 02:32:53-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ru Yi Noodle House on Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue is now a three-time repeat offender and this visit marks the seventh time Dirty Dining has been at Hawaiian Marketplace.

Tune in at 11 p.m. to watch Dirty Dining, only on 13 Action News. Catch the story live on channel 13 or on the KTNV app using your favorite streaming device.

In 2015, 2018 and recently, on Feb. 23, Ru Yi was shut down for a multi-generational cockroach infestation.

It also got 33 demerits for other violations that mirror the past, like severe food and grease buildup on just about everything from the food processor, deli slicer and wok station to cutting boards, pans and knives in clean storage.

When we last reported on Ru Yi in 2018, the restaurant was placed on increased inspection frequency.

PREVIOUSLY: Ru Yi Noodle House brings Dirty Dining to Hawaiian Marketplace for sixth time

It seems they’ve slipped back into old, bad habits.

The day after they were shut down by the Health District, they re-opened without permission and were shut down all over again.

On Feb. 24, inspectors found they’d removed the Health District's closure sign and posted their own, saying “Closed for hygiene" but employees were cooking and serving customers.

That cost them a second $1,400 closure fee.

Ru Yi owner Pan De Xiang said the place was only a "little bit dirty" and all the bugs were dead. But inspectors found cockroach feces and live roaches throughout the kitchen: inside the make table, in boxes of dried chilies and packaged noodles, inside a clean pot, even in a refrigerator.

Xiang said that particular refrigerator was not in use and conditions on inspection day stemmed from a three-month closure due to the pandemic.

Ru Yi's last professional pest control service was in September 2020.

Xiang says the restaurant is very clean now, emphasizing that they clean every day.

DIRTY DINING | Health inspection reports from Las Vegas restaurants

Inspectors say Ru Yi “lacks a regular and approved cleaning schedule” as evidenced by grease and dirt everywhere and heavily soiled drains.

The Health District even photographed soap dispensers and light switches that were black with grime.

Other violations included improper handwashing where a food handler closed the front door and rinsed for a few seconds with water and no soap.

There were unidentifiable black particles and old food in spices and sauces on the hot line and expired eggs in the fridge with sell-by dates going back to Jan. 21.

Old chicken juice sat in make table containers, a dirty bin of old broccoli sat on top of onions and scoops with dirty handles sat in baking soda, potato starch and flour.

They were washing dishes in the prep sink with laundry soap and there was no soap at hand sinks.

Despite all that, Ru Yi re-opened Feb. 26 with a three-demerit "A" grade.

********************

IHOP on Tropicana Avenue and Pecos Road was shut down Feb. 22 after inspectors received and verified a complaint about no hot water.

It also got 24 demerits and employees had to throw out all the food they were preparing as it was done in the midst of an imminent health hazard.

Inspectors also found food equipment and plastic food storage bottles on a rack in the employee restroom, a container of poblano flavoring in the fridge that expired Jan. 21 and excessively dirty floors, walls, and plumbing equipment.

IHOP reopened Feb. 25 with a zero-demerit "A" grade.

A manager said they had no comment on the closure.

********************

Denny’s on Las Vegas Boulevard and Main Street was shut down Feb. 24 for sewage overflowing from a grease trap outside the facility.

Inspectors also saw a food handler use a cutting knife wet with chlorine sanitizer to cut cooked fried chicken. That was thrown out before it could be served to customers.

Denny's was able to reopen later the same day with a zero demerit "A" grade.

A Denny's spokesperson sent the following statement:

"During a Health Inspection performed on February 24, 2021 at 1822 S. Las Vegas Blvd., waste water was found outside near the grease receptor and water drain areas. The unit was immediately closed to remediate this issue. Later in the day a reinspection was performed by the Health Department where the unit was approved to reopen, and receiving an ‘A’ rating. Unit management and crew are apprised of the issue and have reviewed proper procedures to ensure this doesn’t happen again. We apologize to our guests for any inconvenience this temporary closing has caused, and welcome them back."

********************

Konbea Belt Sushi on Spring Mountain and Lindell roads was shut down on Feb. 25 for no hot water.

Inspectors also found employee medication stored over customer utensils and next to the belt sushi line.

And there was pink slime in the ice machine.

Konbea was reinspected on Feb. 26 and received a zero demerit "A" grade.

The owner said the hot water issue was not a big deal and only affected one of their tanks, which they replaced right away, enabling them to reopen the following day.

Click here to see the health report for Ru Yi Noodle House.

Click here to see the Notice of Inspection for Ru Yi Noodle House.

Click here to see the health report for IHOP.

Click here to see the complaint for IHOP.

Click here to see the health report for Denny's.

Click here to see the health report for Konbea Belt Sushi.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STREAMING NOW

6:38 AM, Nov 25, 2018