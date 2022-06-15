Angelina's Pizzeria on Dirty Dining

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We’re all feeling the sting of high food prices these days, so it’s a shame to see so much food thrown away because of unsafe practices.

At Angelina’s Pizzeria on Russell Rd. and Rainbow Blvd., the list of menu items and ingredients that went into the garbage is long.

Angelina’s narrowly avoided shutdown with a 38-demerit “C” grade on its May 31 inspection.

Inspectors saw an employee cutting cucumbers with bare hands to add to a salad.

There was a bunch of expired food including four containers of buttermilk and a container of ricotta cheese.

Six whole chickens, a pot of rice pilaf, and two containers of marinara sauce had to be thrown out due to improper cooling.

Deli meat, pizza sauce, ranch dressing, and heavy cream also went into the garbage due to unsafe temperatures.

There was a repeat violation for storing a scoop in standing water.

And the floor under equipment on the cook line was dirty and strewn with old food.

Angelina’s has a documented history of non-compliant inspections.

The restaurant was warned that, “Failure to maintain the facility in compliance with the SNHD 2010 Regulations Governing the Sanitation of Food Establishments on the next routine inspection shall lead to a further enforcement action up to and including a supervisory conference and the possible suspension, pending revocation, of the health permit to operate.”

The Health District made good on that threat on June 13, shutting Angelina’s down for failing re-inspection with 33 demerits.

Our call requesting comment was not returned.

********************

Antojitos Guayabitos is a six-time Dirty Dining repeat offender.

The food truck was shut down on Nellis Blvd. and Alto Ave. on June 5 with 35 demerits and three imminent health hazards including no water, improper disposal of sewage, and gross, unsanitary conditions.

They were releasing sewage directly onto the asphalt and into a nearby trench on the sidewalk.

There were excessive flies both inside the trailer and around the outside, swarming on multiple bags of trash and around the wastewater running off into the sidewalk trench.

Employees were preparing unwashed produce with unwashed hands as there was no water available on the trailer.

The person in charge wasn’t knowledgeable in food safety.

No one responded to our voicemail message requesting comment.

********************

Rose Garden restaurant on Pacific Ave. and Water St. in Henderson was shut down June 1 for a cockroach infestation and filthy conditions.

Inspectors saw roaches running around, as well as multiple traps with multiple generations of roaches, some of which were still alive in the traps.

There was a repeat violation for ketchup left in a can with no date label and black mold in it.

All wiping cloths on prep surfaces were dirty and had no residual sanitizer.

There was old food build-up on pans.

Floors, drains and equipment were “encrusted with food and grease.”

Rose Garden was instructed to do an immediate deep cleaning.

It was re-inspected on June 6 and received a 3-demerit "A" grade.

Owner Cai Zerong did not respond to our request for comment.

********************

L’Aperitivo cocktail bar at Eataly in Park MGM on the strip was shut down May 31 for no hot water.

Employees couldn’t properly wash their hands or sanitize glasses.

The reach-in coolers were also heavily soiled with pooling water and “sticky spillage.”

It was re-inspected on June 1 and received a zero-demerit “A” grade.

Eataly Las Vegas sent the following statement:

“The health and safety of our customers and staff at L'Aperitivo at Eataly Las Vegas at Park MGM is our top priority. The bar suffered a temporary hot water malfunction that was addressed and corrected immediately. We were able to be reinspected in less than 24 hours and the current health grade is an A.”

********************

303 In The Cut was shut down June 2 for endangering public health after inspectors validated a complaint that the food truck was parking in a residential area and preparing food in a house.

Inspectors saw the operator loading food into a pickup truck to transport and told him all foods prepared at home had to be thrown out.

The truck was re-inspected on June 3 and received a zero-demerit "A"grade.

Owner Guiliano Raso said, “We’re a late-night food truck and I sometimes park at my house before leaving to go out. I didn’t know the rule about that and we’re not doing it anymore. We were not preparing any food at home but did store some to-go containers and loaves of bread there. It was a big learning curve but it’s all good now. Safety and pumping out a stellar product are always our biggest concerns.”

Click here to see the health report for Angelina's Pizzeria.

Click here to see the health report for Antojitos Guayabitos.

Click here to see the health report for Rose Garden Restaurant.

Click here to see second report for Rose Garden Restaurant.

Click here to see the health report for Park MGM Eataly - L'Aperitivo Cocktail Bar.

Click here to see the complaint for 303 In The Cut.

Click here to see the health report for 303 In The Cut.