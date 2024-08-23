Flaw in property tax mailing envelope causes concern about payment delays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's property tax time in Clark County with this past Monday marking the due date for the first installment of the 24/25 fiscal year.

Next to mortgage, property tax is the biggest household bill most of us face, and if you send your payments through the mail, you may have noticed the same glitch Las Vegas local Joe Sewell wrote to us about.

Joe emailed to ask, "What's the deal with the newly designed property tax bill?"

The pay stub doesn’t fit the return envelope properly. It can slide around and not show the address of the Treasurer’s office.

Joe Sewell Flawed design of property tax mailing envelope leads to concern over potential payment delays

Joe worried that could cause problems for the post office to process and deliver the millions of tax bills due this month for people like him who mail in their payments. In his case, he said the post office clerk stapled the center of the envelope to keep the document from shifting.

I asked Clark County about about this shifty situation. They said those who mail in their payment can be assured it will be received by the Treasurer’s office even if the address isn’t visible.

That's because the bar code on the outside of the envelope gets scanned by the post office, and that bar code contains the Treasurer’s office address.

The county says it's gotten a lot of questions about this, and the Treasurer's office may look at revising the design of the envelope for future mailings.