Suspended Metro sergeant agrees to plea deal in multiple high-profile cases

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Suspended Metro Sergeant Kevin Menon has agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors in three separate cases.

He was facing oppression charges related to an incident on the Las Vegas Strip, charges related to possessing child sex abuse material, and charges related to cameras being placed in a bathroom at his home.

On Wednesday, prosecutors and attorneys representing Menon had a settlement conference and agreed to a plea deal.

According to Robert Draskovich, who is one of the attorneys representing Menon, Menon agreed to plead guilty in the oppression case to four separate counts, which includes two felonies and two gross misdemeanors.

He has also agreed to plead guilty to three counts of possessing child sex abuse material and one count of capturing the private area of another. Three of those are felonies, and one is a gross misdemeanor.

As part of the plea agreement, Menon has agreed to serve four to 10 years in prison. Time served for those charges would be concurrent, except for two of the child pornography counts. That could lead to added time depending on what the judge decides at sentencing.

Menon has been released on his own recognizance for the time being and is on house arrest, pending sentencing.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 4.