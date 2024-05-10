Roadwork woes have viewers seeing red

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Whether it's a safety issue or something that's just getting in your way when you're trying to get around town, many of you who reach out to us here at Channel 13 are fed up with the never-ending construction on valley roads.

And of course, you're not alone when you gaze contemptuously at those ubiquitous orange cones. Few things in our valley are more frustrating than road construction.

In this roadwork round-up, we begin with viewer John Smith who wanted to know what the deal is with a project on S. Buffalo Drive that was supposed to be complete nearly three months ago.

John lives in the Wyatt apartment complex and says digital displays in the area promised construction on Buffalo between Warm Springs and the 215 would end on February 20. But in April, traffic was still down to one lane in all directions, creating a delay he calls, "Not only unsustainable, but downright dangerous, as many drivers are taking bold and aggressive moves to circumvent the traffic cones."

John asked, "What's the hold up and when will it be done?"

Clark County says the construction is a private development project for a warehouse. It is nearing completion, which includes paving, and when finished around mid-May, both Buffalo and Warm Springs will be widened. We'll be sure to follow up to ensure that's happened.

Viewer Sam Smith asked what's the deal at the intersection of Pebble and Gillespie, where he says the road is rough and unsafe.

County Public Works explains that there's a traffic signal currently in design for that intersection and the pavement will be fixed when that's complete. Unfortunately, that won't be until Spring of 2025.

And finally, viewer Michael Braecklein wrote in about the redesigned intersection at Charleston and Torrey Pines where the city added bus turnouts and a dedicated right turn lane. That's all well and good, but Michael asked, "What's the deal with the far left lane going west on Charleston between Jones and Redwood?"

He says it's bumpy and uneven and he's afraid it will damage people's cars.

The City of Las Vegas says the project was put on hold, waiting for temperatures to warm up. The final pavement on that stretch of Charleston is scheduled for May 15.