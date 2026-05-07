LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers are coming to the defense of a captain suing the department, the undersheriff, and the police union for allegedly smearing his reputation.

Darcy Spears explains the new developments in the story she's been following since July:

Officers rally behind captain suing LVMPD, union over alleged smeared reputation

Mobile billboards rolled through Las Vegas last July with a blunt message — morale had plummeted under Capt. Landon Reyes. However, people who worked with Reyes say that's simply not true, calling the tactic out of line, immature, unprofessional and wrong.

We spoke to Las Vegas Police Protective Association president Steve Grammas when the mobile billboards first appeared. He said they were used to put Reyes' conduct on blast after the union received "multiple complaints from our officers, our detectives, and honestly, the supervisors that work directly beneath him about his decisions and the direction that he's having officers go."

"This isn't a slander piece," Grammas told us at the time. "This is someone has to do something fairly outlandish that will result in change."

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Retired Asst. Sheriff Jamie Prosser, who oversaw Reyes, is one of six LVMPD employees who filed declarations supporting the captain in his lawsuit against the department.

In her declaration, Prosser said Reyes was trying to change the South Central Area Command for the better. She wrote that when Reyes was promoted to captain, SCAC had seen an "increase in police vehicle accidents, use of force incidents and higher crime stats..." and that "Captain Reyes would hold his employees accountable if they did not rise to the expected standard for an officer at SCAC."

Court records show the union's beef with Reyes centered on a few things — including Reyes directing "patrol detectives to assist with homeless patrols of the wash area after a violent shooting."

The union pushed back, raising officer safety concerns, which Prosser says she resolved, writing, "I had no issue with the Area Command Captain using all available in-house resources to tackle an important community safety issue."

The union also complained about Reyes moving detective sergeants into a shared office with other area command sergeants, which Prosser says was to improve communication and was "within Captain Reyes' management rights."

THE LVPPA also claimed Reyes questioned the union's integrity during a meeting.

"Specifically, making references to the lawsuit that our officers won for the overtime pay, which was $19 million, and alluding to 'where's the money?'" Grammas told us in July.

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Sgt. Greg Anton was in the meeting where those overtime funds were discussed, and his court declaration tells a different story.

He says officers raised their own concerns about the union, including how dues were being managed and talk of a potential strike. Anton says Reyes simply told officers to contact the union directly with their questions.

Grammas and Reyes were supposed to meet on July 3 to work things out. Prosser says Grammas skipped the meeting — telling her he felt she would handle it, so he didn't need to show up. The billboards appeared about two weeks later.

"This guy's got to be held accountable by us," Grammas previously told us. "And so, that's why we got the billboard truck."

Anton's declaration states when the billboard showed up outside South Central Area Command, union executive board members were in the parking lot laughing about it.

He says day shift officers were "visibly upset" that their "dues were spent to embarrass their captain and not spent on things that would assist the officers." Anton added that he was concerned about officer safety because he felt the union's tactic "sent the wrong message to the public."

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Prosser says she immediately asked the union to remove the billboard. When they refused and tried to move it to LVMPD headquarters, she says she had security block it from entering the property.

The union's own collective bargaining agreement with LVMPD includes a policy stating no material may be posted or distributed that contains "untrue personal attacks upon any member or other employee."

You can read the CBA below.

LVMPD/LVPPA

LVMPD and the union have filed to have Reyes' lawsuit dismissed — calling it meritless and saying it targets free speech. They argue their actions are protected under the First Amendment.

We reached out to LVMPD and the LVPPA to see if they would like to comment on the new filings, and they both declined.

A federal judge is set to consider the motion to dismiss, but a hearing date has not been scheduled as of this report.