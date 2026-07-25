LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 100,000 current and former NV Energy customers are receiving refunds after the utility misclassified their property type and overcharged them for years. Bill credits have started arriving — but some customers want a check instead, and there may be a way to get one.

Customers who have a positive account balance and would prefer a refund check can contact NV Energy to discuss available options, the utility confirmed.

WATCH | NV Energy refund checks possible for some customers as overcharge credits roll out

KTNV

That's new information for many customers who assumed bill credits were their only option. NV Energy said account credits are standard practice and approved by state regulators for these refunds.

"Applying the refund directly to an active account also helps reduce the risk of fraud, identity theft, and payments being sent to the wrong individual," the utility said.

But the option for a check exists — if customers ask.

KTNV/AP

Las Vegas resident Carolyn Fowler is among those owed a refund. She received a letter saying her total refund is $1,492.74 across three misclassified accounts.

"I'm 74 years old and I'm living on a fixed income. I'm retired, and that money means a lot to me and I'm sure to a lot of other people," Fowler said.

Fowler told the Public Utilities Commission last year, when it launched its formal investigation into NV Energy's decades-long overcharge scandal, that she was due a bigger refund than the small credit she'd received at the time.

KTNV

"I save everything and I've got old bills that I looked at and sure enough, I was not classified correctly for 11 years," Fowler said.

Some seniors have reached out saying that because of their age, they may never see the full impact of a bill credit. Others say they've budgeted for their monthly power bills and would rather have the money now for other needs.

In a social media comment, Jules Robbins said she received a $1,750 credit but would have preferred a check.

KTNV

Rosemary Buck sent an email expressing concern that NV Energy hasn't properly calculated her $1,096.49 refund.

"Nevada residents have been misled and cheated," Buck wrote. "I'm not happy. I did not ask for credit. I need my money back. I do not trust Nevada Energy. I can never trust them again."

Customers with questions about their refund amount can contact NV Energy's customer service team, which has access to a detailed worksheet showing how each customer's refund was calculated, including the information used to determine the refund amount and the applicable time period. The utility said it is happy to review and share that information with any customer who contacts them. Customers in southern Nevada can call (702) 402-5555.

MORE FROM NV ENERGY:

Former customers who no longer have an active NV Energy account have been issued a refund check mailed to the last known address associated with their account.

Customers who need to update their mailing address can find instructions and identification requirements by clicking here. Once the required documentation is received and verified, NV Energy can update the mailing address associated with the refund.

To provide the highest level of security and help protect customers from fraud and identity theft, NV Energy did not create an online portal for address changes. Instead, address changes require identity verification and supporting documentation submitted through the process outlined at nvenergy.com/refunds.

"We understand why some customers have questions about how refunds are being provided and how their individual refund amounts were calculated. While this issue affected approximately 3.5% of NV Energy customers statewide, we recognize its importance to the customers involved. Our priority has been ensuring that customers receive the accurate refund amount they are owed while also protecting customer information throughout the refund process. We recognize that some customers remain frustrated."

Do you have a story for 13 Investigates? Contact Darcy Spears by clicking the banner below.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.