Nevada unemployment system upgrade leaves many struggling while state claims successful modernization efforts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada continues to have the highest unemployment rate in the nation, with more than 24,000 claimants depending on weekly benefits from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) during these challenging economic times.

The state's recent system upgrade, meant to modernize services, has left many claimants facing significant hurdles instead of the promised improvements.

I'm continuing to hear your concerns and find you solutions

Nevada's DETR upgrade leaves many struggling, yet state claims success

My inbox has been flooded with complaints from Las Vegas residents reporting overwhelming delays and persistent issues since the new unemployment insurance system debuted on July 7.

Many have reached out after exhausting all options to connect with DETR, with numerous claimants reporting a noticeable decline in service and usability following the upgrade.

DETR Director Christopher Sewell maintains the new Nevada Unemployment Insurance (NUI) system is prepared for future emergencies.

"Maybe aliens will land on the strip and that might cause it, but NUI will be able to be very flexible and ramp up and ramp down when needed," Sewell said during a recent press conference.

However, the reality for many Las Vegas residents who need the system now is quite different. Claimants report facing threats of eviction and struggling to feed their families while dealing with delays in unemployment benefits.

Lisa, who applied for unemployment on June 10, was still waiting for a determination when she contacted me. "I'm almost six weeks into the process of just applying and waiting to hear back. I'm struggling to find work," she said.

"This is almost criminal, the way they are treating us."

After I sent DETR her email, Lisa reported she received a determination and was approved. "It's ironic. I once applied for a position at DETR because of the positive experience I had with their rehabilitation counselors. Now, going through the unemployment process myself, I see just how broken the system really is," Lisa said.

When asked about the volume of similar complaints, Sewell responded, "Most of the claimants have at least been able to log in and get into their claim."

But logging in is just a beginning. Another claimant reported DETR "told me that I didn't have a payment method set up even though I had set up my direct deposit on July 7 and had been waiting four weeks, so I updated it and ended up with another ID verification pending."

After I alerted DETR to this issue, the claimant's status changed to payment processing. However, even that status change doesn't always lead to resolution.

James, another claimant, wrote, "My prior three weeks are stuck in processing. Never was an issue until the new system. I am behind on rent. I have called an average of 23 times per day to speak to DETR and each time I'm told, 'There's a glitch in the system, please wait 3-4 days' as I have been told for weeks now."

Two days after I contacted DETR on James's behalf, he received all his backlogged payments.

Sewell acknowledged the difficulties claimants face reaching the call center and said they're addressing this with increased staffing and system changes.

"People aren't going to get the fast busy signal, they're not gonna get things of that nature," Sewell said. "On the flip side, it's going to increase wait times. But again, with the new system, it should decrease wait times eventually."

Despite DETR promoting the self-service benefits of the new system, some claimants we're hearing from find these features inadequate. Carmela emailed to tell us she tested the modernized features and reported, "The virtual assistant Benny the Bighorn only answers general questions. Most claimants have more complex issues. The AI feature is not able to answer the majority of questions that we have. DETR should create a live chat option instead and have a team of employees who can answer questions regarding delays." She added, "Although a successfully processed claim does not guarantee benefits, DETR should communicate and keep claimants updated. Most claimants do not receive any updates from DETR until months later. This is unacceptable."

DETR assures that staff reviews every email we send them, and some claimants are getting help, whether it's receiving their money or having an appeal hearing scheduled.

If you're experiencing issues with your unemployment claim, you can email 13Investigates@ktnv.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

