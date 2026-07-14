LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Private Investigators Licensing Board, PILB, is supposed to protect the public — making sure private investigators and security personnel meet training standards, pass background checks and follow the law before they can carry a gun or work in your community.

Now, Legislative Commission Chair Sandra Jauregui is asking the Legislative Auditor to launch a full investigation into the PILB and is making disturbing allegations that the state board's actions may have threatened public safety — specifically by giving felons access to guns and private investigation licenses.

Those allegations — if true — are a clear violation of Nevada law.

WATCH | 13 Investigates' Darcy Spears has the latest:

Lawmakers seek audit of Nevada Private Investigators Board

Jauregui's request follows reports from Nevadans who alerted lawmakers that the board may have issued licenses without verifying required training, background checks and other public safety standards required under state law.

In a press release, Jauregui said the allegations raise concerns that people with violent criminal histories may have improperly received private investigator licenses, and in some cases, access to guns.

At a June 30 meeting, the Legislative Commission was going through proposed regulations from different agencies. One proposed by the PILB would have required eight hours of training for guards who carry shotguns and automatic rifles.

PILB executive director Vincent Saladino told lawmakers that security guards in Nevada already use shotguns and rifles, even though no provisions for those weapons are in state law.

"The reason we implemented the use of rifles and shotguns into this program was, currently, we do have licensed security companies that have employees that are utilizing these tools in the performance of their duties," Saladino said. "We have no statutes at all for any minimum training at this time. We were under the assumption to have at least a state minimum for training, if these companies are already going to carry them and there's no other laws on the books that speak to it. It doesn't say they can't. It doesn't say they can."

Lawmakers asked legislative counsel Asher Killian to explain what is currently on the books.

"The existing section of NAC [Nevada Administrative Code] 648.345 prohibits a licensee or a registered employee from carrying a firearm while performing duties, unless they are certified by the board as a firearms instructor or they have successfully completed and received certification from a course of training approved by the board in carrying, handling and using firearms safely," Killian said. "The existing law only provides for such training for handguns. So in the absence of any such training for shotguns or rifles, presumably those licensees or employees would not have successfully completed and received certification from a course of training approved by the board in carrying, handling, and using shotguns or rifles."

"Thank you, Mr. Killian, because that confirmed what my belief was and is that yes, we can all carry the shotguns and we can all have an AR-15, but under regulation, when you're working as a security guard or a private investigator under these current regulations, when they're on duty, they can't use those," State Sen. Robin Titus said.

Saladino told lawmakers the board had been following guidance from the previous PILB director, which was before he took over.

"Now that I understand the way, it being that it's prohibited in our statutes, I was probably given incorrect legal advice when we first brought this up for companies that were utilizing these additional tools," Solentino said. "We're all for more training. Again, it's just getting them approved is the difficult part. Nobody wants to spend money on training."

"The purpose of the board is public safety, not member safety, Mr. Solentino," Jauregui said. "And so, if your members aren't OK with more training but the public is requesting it, then that's something that you should definitely consider."

Andrew Cowie, the president of the Nevada Certified Firearms Instructors Association, also asked lawmakers not to approve regulations until they are scrutinized more.

"Their house is on fire with accusations of criminal conduct," Cowie said. "Your decision today will authorize security officers to carry AR-15s or shotguns. I implore you, do not approve any regulation they submit today until you have the opportunity to review it first."

Lawmakers did not approve the regulations and tabled them until they could discuss them further. That was not the first time that Cowie addressed the committee.

During a meeting on April 28, he flagged the PILB's alleged misconduct.

"The next time you see an armed security officer, I want you to ask yourself, is that person a convicted felon? Has that person been convicted of a misdemeanor or domestic violence? The probability is yes," Cowie said. "I own a security company. I've been repeatedly contacted by Metro and the ATF and asked, 'Why is this person in possession of a firearm?' The answer is I don't know. Well, now, I've found out the State of Nevada Private Investigators Licensing Board is issuing firearm permits to convicted felons, to individuals who have been arrested and convicted for domestic violence."

According to Jauregui's press release, additional actions by the Private Investigators Licensing Board at the June 30 meeting indicate the Board may have obstructed legislative oversight, misrepresented material facts to the Legislative Commission, and operated outside the authority granted to it by the Legislature.

"The people of Nevada expect every state agency to faithfully execute the laws, so let this message be clear: any government agency, board or commission that operates outside of the law will be held accountable," Jauregui said.

We reached out to the board for a response about Jauregui's claims and a possible investigation.

Solentino sent Channel 13 the following statement:

"The Nevada Private Investigator's Licensing Board is responsible for ensuring that all applicants for a license or registration under NRS 648 meet the qualifications established by Nevada law. As part of the application process, each applicant undergoes a comprehensive background investigation to verify that individuals seeking to work in regulated professions meet the statutory qualifications established to protect the public.



Applicants who are denied a license or registration have the right to appeal the decision in accordance with NAC 648.339. Through this process, the Board provides applicants with an opportunity for a fair and impartial review based on the facts of the case and applicable law.



The Board is committed to protect the public by regulating private investigators, security guards, process servers, repossessors, and other professions governed by NRS 648. In addition to its regulatory responsibilities, the Board provides education to licensees, registrants, applicants, and the public regarding licensing requirements and professional standards. By maintaining rigorous licensing standards and a transparent appeals process, the Board seeks to promote integrity, accountability, and public confidence in the professions it regulates." Vincent Saladino, Executive Director, State of Nevada Private Investigators Licensing Board

I also reached out to a former Metro officer who's now a private investigator. He told me boards often struggle to deny licenses due to narrow language in state law. However, he said if the board approved a felon for armed status, that's clearly egregious.

As far as next steps, Jauregui's office told Channel 13 the audit will begin once the Legislative Auditor completes his current audits and they expect the Board's audit to be completed by the end of the year so the findings can inform legislative action for the 2027 Session.

The matter has also been referred to the Attorney General's Office for criminal investigation.

We'll continue to follow the story and update you as we learn more.