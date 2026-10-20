LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A second Las Vegas family is taking Roblox to court alleging the popular online gaming platform isn't safe for children.

The newly filed lawsuit calls Roblox reckless, saying the family learned the truth only after it was too late. Back in June, I reported when another family sued Roblox, saying the app markets itself as a family-friendly place where kids can connect and play. But in reality, it makes children easy prey for pedophiles.

WATCH: Another Las Vegas family sues Roblox

'It Was Too Late': Another Las Vegas family sues Roblox

In the new lawsuit, which was filed on Oct. 14, the father, identified as John Doe, says his daughter was just five years old when she began using Roblox. She's now nine and identified in court records as Mary Doe.

Mary's family accuses Roblox of enabling a predator to groom her over a two-year period, during which he sent her sexually explicit photos of himself masturbating.

The lawsuit says Roblox prioritizes growing the number of users over keeping children safe and ensuring predators are screened. It cites a report where a former Roblox employee is quoted as saying, "You can keep your players safe but then it would be less of them on the platform or you just let them do what they want to do. And then, the numbers all look good and investors will be happy."

At least 180 lawsuits have been filed across the country by families who say their children were victimized on the platform.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says reports of suspected child sexual exploitation on Roblox surged from 675 in 2019 to more than 13,000 in 2023.

When we reported on the first Nevada lawsuit in June, we spoke to attorney Christian Morris, who's representing the family.

"What stood out is how easy it was. And that's shocking to me is that this was an individual, a male who held himself out to be a minor who knew exactly what to do," she told me. "There are more safety steps that they need to take, and the only way to do that is to expose how this has been allowed to happen."

June 2026: Las Vegas parents sue Roblox after child targeted

'Never in our wildest dreams': Las Vegas parents sue Roblox after child targeted

Families aren't the only ones suing Roblox.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford reached a settlement with the company earlier this year, requiring stronger parental controls and age verification. But as of June, just 26% of U.S. daily users had completed that process.

Now, Arizona's attorney general is seeking records as part of an ongoing consumer protection investigation.

Arizona AG Kris Mayes' office had previously issued two civil investigative demands to Roblox in May and August, looking for information to see if the company had violated the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act by failing to take basic precautions to protect children from sexual exploitation, violent content, and other age-inappropriate material on the platform.

However, "Roblox has failed to provide complete responses to even the State's most limited priority requests", a press statement reads in part.

"Roblox has built one of the world’s largest online platforms for children in the world, and Roblox has continually assured parents that the platform is safe,” Mayes said. “But the evidence already available to our office indicates a disturbing litany of dangers to Arizona children—ranging from predatory contact to exposure to graphic violent and sexual content. Companies interacting with children must be transparent about the risks associated with their products. The Attorney General's Office will not allow companies to stonewall our efforts to protect Arizona children.”

Roblox did not respond to questions about the new Nevada lawsuit, but previously told us it prohibits criminal behavior and points to age verification, chat limits and AI-powered monitoring to help protect users.