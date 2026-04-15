Nevada reaches settlement with gaming platform Roblox to protect children online

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — State Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Wednesday that Nevada has reached a settlement with online gaming platform Roblox in a historic move to protect children online.

"We live in a world where constantly changing technologies emerge every single day," Ford said. "Children today don't remember a world without the internet—a world without almost continuous connection with their peers and friends. These platforms and this technology are not going anywhere, but that doesn't mean we don't take the necessary steps to protect our children."

Watch the full announcement here:

FULL PRESSER: State of Nevada reaches settlement with online gaming platform Roblox

Roblox has around 151.5 million daily active users and is used by nearly half of the entire U.S. population of children under 16 years old, Ford said.

"This settlement will create a safer environment for our children online, and I hope it will serve as a bellwether for how online interactive platforms allow our state's youth to use their products," Ford said.

Key Settlement Provisions

Age Verification and Content Control



All users must undergo age verification to ensure children only have access to age-appropriate content on the Roblox platform using age estimation technology and government-issued ID for age assurance

The platform will use behavior monitoring to identify users who may have been aged incorrectly

Enhanced Parental Controls



Parents will have expanded control over their children's use of the platform, allowing them to decide who their children are talking to and which games they are playing

Adult users and users under 16 cannot chat unless they are trusted friends on the platform, which could require parental consent depending on account settings. This ensures that the child knows the person outside of the platform

This system allows children to talk to their friends while being protected from child predators

Communication Safety



No communications involving minors will be encrypted

Notifications will be restricted during sleep hours

Financial Commitments



Roblox will spend $1 million over the next two years on an awareness campaign to educate minor users and adults on online safety

$1.5 million will fund a law enforcement liaison position that will offer workshops and training for law enforcement

$10 million will go to the state over the next three years for preventive programs to help children participate in non-digital programs

"These changes and contributions will make real differences for the safety and well-being of our children," Ford said. "I hope this signals to those companies we are facing in the courts right now that we are serious about protecting our youth."

Representatives from Roblox reached out to Channel 13 after Ford's announcement to share the follwing statement:

We are pleased to have reached this resolution with Attorney General Ford, which reflects Roblox’s continued commitment to fostering online health and safety for kids. We share the Attorney General’s focus on protecting children in Nevada and around the world, and we believe this collaborative path is the right way to prioritize the well-being of our community.



This agreement is a testament to our ongoing mission to set the gold standard for online safety - one informed by our productive discussions with Attorney General Ford and leaders around the world. These conversations have helped shape several critical measures including:



Industry-Leading Facial Age Estimation: Implementing technology to automatically restrict chat, limiting younger users’ chat to only users in similar age groups by default.

Implementing technology to automatically restrict chat, limiting younger users’ chat to only users in similar age groups by default. Roblox Kids and Roblox Select Accounts: Introducing new age-based accounts for users under 16 that provide access to a dynamically updated catalog of games vetted through a multi-step suitability check.

Introducing new age-based accounts for users under 16 that provide access to a dynamically updated catalog of games vetted through a multi-step suitability check. Robust Parental Controls: Maintaining a robust suite of controls that give parents oversight over access to chat, screen time and spending limits and adjusting what content their children can access.

Expanded Parental Oversight: Extending key parental controls - previously available for users under 13 - to include users under the age of 16, providing parents with continued visibility and management as their children grow.

Extending key parental controls - previously available for users under 13 - to include users under the age of 16, providing parents with continued visibility and management as their children grow. Dedicated Law Enforcement Support: Establishing a dedicated Nevada-based law enforcement liaison with a 24/7 direct line for requests.

While we dispute the claims in the complaint, this landmark agreement is a step forward in our work to create a healthy, safe, age-appropriate environment.







"Roblox is proud to have worked alongside Attorney General Ford to reach this landmark agreement, which builds on our work to establish a new standard for digital safety," said Matt Kaufman, chief safety officer at Roblox. "This resolution creates a blueprint for how industry and regulators can work together to protect the next generation of digital citizens. We have no finish line when it comes to safety, and we are grateful for the Attorney General’s advocacy in pioneering this path forward."