'He thought it would be fun': Documents describe attacks at Mormon church

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning more tonight about the targeted attack involving explosive devices that were thrown into a Mormon church in Henderson. This involved multiple incidents that injured several people and left many more in shock and in fear.

Two teenage brothers are in jail while police continue to look for other suspects

In this era of mass shootings and acts of terrorism, the painful question is often why these tragedies happen and what motivates senseless violence. In this case, one suspect told police he threw explosive devices into an occupied church because "he thought it would be fun."

18 year-old Caden Renard said that to police while being questioned for two hours.

According to a Henderson police report, Caden and his twin brother, Conner, were pulled out of classes at Basic High School last week by FBI agents and detectives from the Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism task force.

Connor Renard told police an unidentified female had a "beef" with the Mormons over a boyfriend who was Mormon. Connor told police she told him sometime last year she had "thrown a mortar at the Mormons" and "she got her revenge and wanted to do it again sometime."

Police were able to zero in on the brothers using security camera video and cell phone activity.

Caden allegedly admitted he was the driver in a March 27 incident involving an explosive device at the LDS church on Arrowhead Trail and that he was with the person who, at about 8 p.m., lit and threw a mortar device into the church's gym when a youth group meeting was taking place. Four people were injured, including a juvenile who suffered burns to her torso and leg as well as injuries to her ears. Others reported cuts and burns from being hit by debris and hot ash.

At the exact same time on March 27, an explosive device was thrown over the fence of a baseball field at Mission Hills Park, just a mile and a half south of the church.

Detectives were able to connect these alleged crimes to two previous incidents at the same church.

On March 4, a suspect entered the church, throwing a lit explosive device into the lobby area. And on February 24, three men entered the church. Two turned off the power while the third attempted to light a bottle rocket. They fled when confronted by a staff member.

The Renard twins are facing over a dozen felony charges. Their bail was set at $1 million and both remain behind bars at this time.

A source close to the investigation says authorities are looking at possibly adding hate crime and terrorism charges and they're still investigating additional suspects. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June.