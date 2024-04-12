Brothers arrested after setting off firework into Henderson church

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people have been arrested after allegedly setting off a firework inside a Henderson church.

On March 27, officers responded to a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints location in the 800 block of Arrowhead Trail.

Four people were treated for minor injuries.

Investigators said this was the third incident at that location.

Police identified the suspects as 18-year-old brothers Connor Renard and Caden Renard. They were arrested and booked into the Henderson Detention Center.

They are both facing over a dozen charges including battery, arson, possessing an explosive device, burglary, damaging religious property, and conspiracy to use explosives.

According to court records, the brothers are scheduled to be in court on Saturday morning for a pretrial custody status hearing.