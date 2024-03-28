Four people injured after device thrown into Henderson church

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Law enforcement is investigating after an incendiary device was thrown into a Henderson church.

According to the Henderson Police Department, the incident happened at 8 p.m. on Wednesday night in the 800 block of Arrowhead Trail.

Investigators determined that a "firework-type device" went off inside the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. According to the church's website, that is where the Arrowhead, Highland Hills, Pearl Creek, and Foothills Young Single Adult wards have services.

Police said four people had minor injuries but are expected to be okay.

Las Vegas police and the FBI are also assisting with the investigation.

No further details have been released, as of Thursday afternoon.